Free Willy IRL: Desperate rescue for baby whale stuck at Richmond Lock
Crowds have gathered to watch the daring rescue of a baby whale that became stranded in the River Thames.
The whale, believed to be an infant, got into difficulty as it was washed ashore at Richmond Lock at around 7.30pm.
The mammal must have swum all the way through central London to end up in Richmond.
Witnesses claimed the baby could be as large as six-metres long. It was filmed being hosed down by a man as a vet performed a check-up at the river’s edge.
Attempts were made to fill the rollers of the lock with water so it could get itself unstuck.
Concerned residents rushing to the scene to see what they could do to help said marine specialists and animal rescue are now helping the lost calf.
One wrote on Twitter: “Animal rescue now here - hopefully they will be able to help the poor guy!”
Astonishing - and rather sad - sight of a whale (baby Minky???) stuck at Richmond Lock Bridge... Vet in attendance and a large crowd of people willing it back into the river! pic.twitter.com/VYKkmJwsIo
— Richard Frank (@richardfrank) May 9, 2021
The same whale had been spotted earlier in the day swimming in the Thames under Barnes Bridge as experts feared it was lost and could beach itself.
The lock and barrages were installed in 1894 to maintain a broad navigable depth of water upstream of Richmond.
More to follow
Read More
Thames hero Jimi’s family call for medal ‘so his name can’t vanish’
Family of man killed in Thames rescue bid say search ‘ended too soon’
Thames island blaze that destroyed historic boathouses was ‘accident’