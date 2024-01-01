'Free weekend meant more time to stew over latest derby blow'

Hibs talking point

Matty Fairnie, Longbangers podcast

Hibs had another free weekend, which gave the fans more time to stew over a hugely disappointing derby defeat.

A late Lawrence Shankland goal gave Hearts all three points in a match where there was very little to separate the teams.

With both sides missing first-half penalties, Hibs probably edged the second half and passed up a number of chances before that injury-time sucker punch.

It’s the latest in a long line of derby blows for Hibs, whose record in the fixture is embarrassingly bad. It’s long past time that the club do something about it and whatever form that action takes, it needs to become a priority for the club that this fixture, above all others, is one they stop losing.

Refereeing controversies dominated the headlines of the weekend’s football, and Hibs would be right to question why Kyle Rowles wasn’t sent off for his handball that denied Dylan Vente his first derby goal, the referee choosing instead to issue a yellow card.

Hibs face Motherwell on Tuesday, and with several first-team players away on international duty, there will be several enforced changes to the team.

With the squad already looking very thin, it might be an opportunity for Nick Montgomery to look to his youth team and give game-time to some emerging prospects.