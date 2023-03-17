It is your lucky day—get a free Transformer Table coffee table at this St. Patrick's Day sale

Get a free Transformer Table coffee table at the viral modular furniture brand’s St. Patrick's Day sale.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

From creators blowing up overnight to being personally influenced to try some seemingly insane beauty hacks (hi, @beautorial!), we’ve all seen the power of social media. Transformer Table has grabbed 300 million views across social media since September 2022 after a video of the modular furniture company’s expandable dining table went viral. Intrigued? Same.

Shop Transformer Table

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

After Instagram creator Rasha Abdel Reda posted a video of her Transformer Table dining table and bench, the Canada-based company experienced overnight success. The signature product (and social media star) is a solid wood extendable table that starts at just 18 inches long and grows up to 10 feet long in just seconds. Now, with celebrities like Drew Barrymore and Zooey Deschanel listed as fans, the company is proving it is more than a one-video wonder. To entice you even more, Transformer Table is currently hosting a St. Patrick's Day sale where you can scoop a free coffee table (valued at $699) with select purchases.

►Sleep Week: Shop our favorite Sleep Week 2023 sales at Casper, Tuft & Needle, Leesa and more

Transformer Table’s solid wood modular furniture effortlessly extends to accommodate parties of nearly every size. Romantic dinner for two? Adjust your Transformer Table to the smallest 18-inch length. Hosting a big family party? Extend your Transformer Table to the largest 118-inch length to seat up to 12 people comfortably. The versatile table includes five panels to easily extend the length and the brand says it is easy enough for one person to do alone.

Shop the Transformer Table St. Patrick's Day sale for a deal on the viral modular furniture.

During the St. Patrick's Day sale, you can scoop up a Transformer Table with Bench for $3,098 and score a free Transformer Table Coffee Table (typically $699). The coffee table is an innovative storage solution that can neatly hold all five of your Transformer Table panels. Tuck the panels away and slide them out when you need to expand your dining table. Best of all, the coffee table looks modern and sleek as opposed to a clunky storage container.

Story continues

Following a record-breaking Black Friday sale, Transformer Table is back with a lucky deal that you won't want to scroll past. Shop modular tables, couches and outdoor furniture today.

Shop Transformer Table

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Transformer Table St. Patrick's Day sale: Get a free coffee table today