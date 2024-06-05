Free throws, free food: Chipotle to give away burritos during NBA Finals

Chipotle is giving away free burritos during the NBA Finals.

The series between the Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks and the Jayson Taytum-helmed Boston Celtics tips-off Thursday night, and the fast-casual stalwart is rewarding hoops fans when the players make free throws.

"This season, players have intentionally missed free throws to score freebies for their fans," Chris Brandt, Chipotle's chief brand officer, said in a Tuesday news release announcing the offer. "Hitting free throws on basketball's biggest stage deserves to be celebrated, so we are flipping the script by offering free food for perfect trips to the line during the final series of the season."

Coming into the dance for the Larry O'Brien trophy the Mavericks have made 72.8% of their free throws in the postseason and the Celtics have shot just under 80% from the line.

Here's how to claim your free Chipotle burritos:

To claim the codes for the free burritos, a player must first make at least two free throws after being fouled. If a player gets three shots after a foul they must make all of them.

After the player makes the free throws, Chipotle will release a code on the company's X account. The first 500 people to text that to 888222 will receive a code for a free regular priced menu item, including burritos, bowls, salads and quesadillas. The company said that it will cap the free codes at 17,500 per game, or 35 completed trips to the charity stripe.

The code can be used in stores, online or on the company's app and is valid through July 6.

NBA Finals schedule

All games between the Mavericks and the Celtics will air on ABC.

Game 1: Mavericks vs. Celtics | Thursday, June 6 | 8:30 p.m.

Game 2: Mavericks vs. Celtics | Sunday, June 9 | 8 p.m.

Game 3: Celtics vs. Mavericks | Wednesday, June 12 | 8:30 p.m.

Game 4: Celtics vs. Mavericks | Friday, June 14 | 8:30 p.m.

Game 5: Mavericks vs. Celtics | Monday, June 17 | 8:30 p.m.*

Game 6: Celtics vs. Mavericks | Thursday, June 20 | 8:30 p.m.*

Game 7: Mavericks vs. Celtics | Sunday, June 23 | 8 p.m.*

Times shown EST, *if necessary

