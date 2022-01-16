Late free throw seals Mississippi State win over No. 24 Bama

PAUL JONES
·3 min read

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Andersson Garcia made a free throw with 3.7 seconds left and Iverson Molinar had a game-high 24 points for Mississippi State, which held off No. 24 Alabama 78-76 on Saturday night.

Alabama was looking to rebound from its 81-77 loss to rival No. 4 Auburn on Tuesday, but Keon Ellis missed a long 3-pointer just before the buzzer. Jaden Shackelford led Alabama (11-6, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) with 17 points, while Ellis and Darius Miles each had 14 and Charles Bediako had 11 points.

“A great win for us today and a great team effort,” Mississippi State coach Ben Howland said. “We knew we were going to get Alabama’s best effort and they gave it to us today. Our team in the second half did a great job on the glass and we forced 15 turnovers. I thought our defensive field-goal percentage was outstanding.”

The Bulldogs (12-4, 3-1) beat the Crimson Tide for the fourth time in the last five meetings in Starkville. Molinar also had six rebounds and four assists, while Garrison Brooks had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Shakeel Moore added 15 points, including going 9 for 9 at the free-throw line.

“We came out here and played tough and played aggressive,” said Molinar, who has averaged 26 points in his last two games. “That is what you need to beat a good team. We needed to play as hard as we could and I feel like we did that. This is a confidence boost.”

The Bulldogs held a 75-67 advantage following two free throws by Moore with 1:34 left. But back-to-back 3 pointers from Miles and Ellis brought Alabama within 75-73 with 42 seconds left.

Moore made two more free throws with 14 seconds left, before Ellis hit three in a row with 3.7 seconds left, cutting the Mississippi State advantage to 77-67.

For the game, Alabama shot just 39.3% from the floor and 27.6% behind the 3-point arc. Mississippi State wasn’t much better at 40.7% from the field and just 12.5% beyond the arc. The Bulldogs were 28 of 38 at the foul line while Alabama was 24 of 28 at the line.

“It is disappointing,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said. “I thought we had a team that could compete for a league title. Just not quite as tough as we need to be to compete for a league title at this point. Maybe they’ll figure it, maybe it’ll come. We’ve gotta get tougher.”

The first half was a back-and-forth affair featuring 15 lead changes and five ties. Mississippi State held a 36-33 advantage late in the half, but Alabama closed the half on an 8-1 run and held a 41-37 advantage at halftime.

A combined 25 fouls were called in the first half for 32 free-throw attempts.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: The Crimson Tide has lost three straight games for the first time under coach Nate Oats. After opening SEC play with two wins, the Tide dropped their last two road games.

Mississippi State: Tolu Smith, last season's leading SEC rebounder, was back on the court Saturday for his first appearance since Dec. 29th. He fouled out in 20 minutes.

UP NEXT

Alabama: Hosts LSU on Wednesday night.

Mississippi State: At Florida on Wednesday night.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Barton scores 21, Nuggets beat depleted Blazers 140-108

    DENVER (AP) — Will Barton had 21 points before leaving in the third quarter with a strained neck, Nikola Jokic added 20 and the Denver Nuggets beat the depleted Portland Trail Blazers 140-108 on Thursday night. The Nuggets built their lead to 26 points in the third quarter — and this time didn't let it slip away. Two nights ago, Denver blew a 25-point lead in Los Angeles against the Clippers. The loss of big leads has become an alarming trend with the Nuggets. But not this time. Although, it did

  • Edmonton willing to win at all costs amid Evander Kane rumours

    Rumours that the Edmonton Oilers are potentially pursuing Evander Kane as a free agent has NHL fans asking if the former San Jose Shark should be back playing in league after a string of allegations and questionable behaviour. Kane was placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout on January 8 by San Jose after violating COVID-19 protocols. He was suspended 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccine card on October 18. The NHL also investigated gambling, domestic violence and sexual assault allegations levied by Kane’s estranged wife, Anna, in a divorce filing. On October 18, the league stated that the domestic violence allegations levied by Anna Kane against Evander Kane could not be substantiated.

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.

  • Homan, Morris selected to represent Canada in mixed doubles curling at Beijing Olympics

    A waiting game many curlers and curling fans alike across Canada have been wanting to be over, has finally ended. Thursday morning, Curling Canada, with the assistance of Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee, announced Rachel Homan and John Morris as the mixed doubles team for Canada competing at the Beijing Olympics. The selection process became necessary when last month's Olympic trials in Manitoba were cancelled because of the threat of COVID-19. Homan, who skipped her four-perso

  • Reshaun Walkes comes full circle in being drafted by Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Reshaun Walkes watched the MLS SuperDraft online, hoping to see his name pop up. Then the MLS site crashed. Fifteen minutes later he got a call from his agent saying he had been drafted. "But the site's down," the 22-year-old forward from Brampton, Ont., recalled thinking. "I was in shock in a way. I didn't see it so I didn't want to believe it until I saw it. But if he's telling me, then it must be true. So it was a mixed reaction. "But I saw it at in the end. It was an unreal moment

  • Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith runs for IOC athletes' commission

    Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith is taking his experience in hefty athletic issues and running for a position on the International Olympic Committee's athletes' commission. All athletes competing in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing will vote to fill two vacancies on the commission, which represents athletes' interests at the IOC table. Smith, whose first name is pronounced Shay, competed in track and field in the 2012 Summer Games in London, and in bobsled in the 2018 Winter Games i

  • Oilers find new way to fail Connor McDavid amid Evander Kane speculation

    To expect McDavid to openly question Evander Kane's potential acquisition would be banking on him to belie his responsibility as Oilers captain.

  • Rangers' Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • Bobby Clarke blames Ron Hextall for basically everything wrong with Flyers

    Flyers senior advisor Bobby Clarke absolutely torched Ron Hextall on Tuesday, blaming the current state of the franchise on the former GM's "huge mistakes."

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Kevin Durant leaves Nets' game with sprained left knee

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant missed the second half of Brooklyn's game against New Orleans on Saturday night after spraining his left knee in a collision. The NBA's scoring leader left with 5:38 remaining in the second quarter and the Nets announced at halftime that he wouldn't return. He had 12 points in 12 minutes. Durant was hurt when teammate Bruce Brown bumped into a driving Herbert Jones and fell backward into him. Durant grabbed at his knee, tried to walk it off and then asked to be remov

  • Curlers Homan and Morris to represent Canada in mixed doubles at Beijing Games

    Faced with having to pick an Olympic mixed doubles curling team rather than hold traditional playdowns, Curling Canada put a premium on top-flight experience for its selection. Having the reigning Olympic champion in the mix for nomination didn't hurt either. John Morris and Rachel Homan were chosen Thursday to represent Canada in Beijing as the federation went with the expected and safe pick of two players with loaded resumes. "We understand the circumstances," Morris said on a video call. "At

  • Hockey Canada unveils Olympic women's team looking to avenge gold-medal loss

    Hockey Canada on Tuesday announced its 23-player women's roster for next month's Beijing Olympics, with forwards Victoria Bach and Kristin O'Neill among the final cuts, along with veteran defender Meaghan Mikkelson. Led by captain Marie-Philip Poulin and fellow forward Rebecca Johnston — each of whom will represent their country at a fourth Winter Games — Canada is looking to recapture gold in Beijing after dropping a 3-2 shootout decision to the United States in the 2018 Olympic final in Pyeong

  • No opportunities for return of NHL to Quebec City, commissioner tells government reps

    MONTREAL — A meeting between Quebec government officials and the National Hockey League on Thursday produced little progress in the Legault government's hope to see the NHL return to the provincial capital. A virtual meeting between Finance Minister Eric Girard and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman did not move the file forward. The league said it was not in a position to respond positively to Quebec's interest in a return, according to a series of tweets posted by Girard after the meeting. Girard s

  • Murray, Stafford seek first playoff wins when Cards visit LA

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — If Kyler Murray wants to understand just how important it is to seize the opportunity whenever a team reaches the NFL playoffs, the Arizona Cardinals star only needs to look at his counterpart across the field at SoFi Stadium on Monday night. Just like Murray, Matthew Stafford is a former No. 1 overall pick who has never won a playoff game despite being among the NFL's top quarterbacks. And Stafford has been trying to end that drought since Murray was in the seventh grad

  • Is Pascal Siakam the 3rd best power forward in the East?

    A few seasons ago, Pascal Siakam was dubbed one of the best at his position in the NBA. Since the NBA bubble in 2020, the 27-year-old's talent has been questioned. This season is a different story, though. Siakam has shown he's back to his All-Star form and in the conversation as one of the best power forwards in the league.

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN