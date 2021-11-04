You Can Get Free Taco Bell Today Because Ozzie Albies Stole a Base During the World Series

Taco Bell

Joshua Blanchard/Getty

America can thank Ozzie Albies for today's Taco Bell deal.

On Nov. 4, fans can enjoy one free Doritos Locos Taco because the Atlanta Braves player stole a base during Game 1 of the MLB World Series. The second baseman, 24, stole second base during the first inning in Game 1 versus the Houston Astros on Oct. 26. By being the first player to steal a base in the World Series, Taco bell crowned Albies with the 2021 "Taco Hero" title.

Thanks to Albies, customers can reap the benefits with today's "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" deal with no purchase necessary, online, in-store or on the Taco Bell app.

RELATED: World Series 2021: What to Know About Houston Astros vs. Atlanta Braves — and More Fun Facts

"Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" is an annual promotion, which promises to give out free tacos if a player steals a base at any point during the Series. This is the tenth year Taco Bell has run the deal.

RELATED: Atlanta Braves Win Game 1 of the 2021 World Series Over Houston Astros

Other than Albies' taco deal-worthy steal, another triumphant moment in Game 1 was when Braves outfielder Jorge Soler became the first player to hit a home run in the first plate appearance of a World Series. The Braves beat the Astros 6-2 during this game.

RELATED: Atlanta Braves Defeat Houston Astros to Win First World Series in 26 Years

In the final game of the World Series on Nov. 2, the Braves beat the Astros 7-0. The Game 6 win secures the Braves' fourth World Series title and their first win since 1995. The Braves haven't played in a Series since 1999.