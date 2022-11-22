Here’s How to Get a Free Solawave Skincare Wand for Black Friday

solawave-deal-sale - Credit: Solawave

If you’ve been anywhere on TikTok or Instagram over the last year or so, you’ve definitely heard of Solawave, the handheld beauty wand that uses microcurrent and red light therapy to help improve the appearance of your skin.

Now, the buzzy skincare brand is making even more noise with its best offer ever: a buy one, get one free deal on almost everything on its website.

Solawave Wand & Serum Kit

Solawave’s Black Friday sale gets you a buy one, get one free deal on its entire line of Solawave wands, acne treatments, serums, masks and more. The Black Friday offer also includes free shipping on every order over $30.

Beloved by celebs like Lil Nas X, Sydney Sweeney and Nicole Kidman, Solawave’s Black Friday sale includes a rare discount on the Solawave Wand & Serum Kit, which gets you the best-selling skincare wand and a 30ml bottle of the brand’s Renew Complex Activating Serum.

The Solawave wand uses gentle microcurrents, red light therapy, a massaging function and therapeutic warmth to help de-puff and de-stress your skin. Users say their Solawave wand also helps decrease the appearance of wrinkles, dark circles and blemishes in as little as five minutes a day.

Solawave Skincare Wand

This Solawave Deal gets you two portable skincare wands and two bottles of the Solawave serum for just $181 (or about $90 per wand). On its own, the Solawave wand costs $149 (or $74.50 with the BOGO offer right now). This device is safe for all skin types and suitable for all genders as well.

To get the Solawave deal, add two (or more) products to your cart. The item with the lower price will be automatically discounted and shown as free.

The Solawave website isn’t the only place to score a deal. Amazon’s Black Friday deal has the Solawave Bye Acne Spot Treatment Therapy Device on sale for $69. Regularly $99.99+, apply the on-site Amazon coupon to save an additional $30.

Solawave Bye Acne Spot Treatment

The handheld rechargeable device uses blue light and red light therapy to calm inflammed skin and reduce the appearance of blemishes and acne. Simply place the device over the area of your face where you need treatment, and hold it in place for three minutes (the unit automatically shuts off after that time).

Solawave says its “Bye Acne” device treats everything from pimples to whiteheads, and can help to brighten and even out skin tone. Get the Solawave acne treatment on sale for $69 on Amazon.com, with free, two-day shipping for Prime members. You can also shop the device on the Solawave website.

