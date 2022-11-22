Here’s How to Get a Free Solawave Skincare Wand for Black Friday

RS Editors
·2 min read
solawave-deal-sale - Credit: Solawave
solawave-deal-sale - Credit: Solawave

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been anywhere on TikTok or Instagram over the last year or so, you’ve definitely heard of Solawave, the handheld beauty wand that uses microcurrent and red light therapy to help improve the appearance of your skin.

More from Rolling Stone

Now, the buzzy skincare brand is making even more noise with its best offer ever: a buy one, get one free deal on almost everything on its website.

best solawave wand deal
best solawave wand deal

Solawave Wand & Serum Kit

Price: $90.50

Buy Now

Solawave’s Black Friday sale gets you a buy one, get one free deal on its entire line of Solawave wands, acne treatments, serums, masks and more. The Black Friday offer also includes free shipping on every order over $30.

Beloved by celebs like Lil Nas X, Sydney Sweeney and Nicole Kidman, Solawave’s Black Friday sale includes a rare discount on the Solawave Wand & Serum Kit, which gets you the best-selling skincare wand and a 30ml bottle of the brand’s Renew Complex Activating Serum.

The Solawave wand uses gentle microcurrents, red light therapy, a massaging function and therapeutic warmth to help de-puff and de-stress your skin. Users say their Solawave wand also helps decrease the appearance of wrinkles, dark circles and blemishes in as little as five minutes a day.

solawave wand
solawave wand

Solawave Skincare Wand

Price: $74.50

Buy Now

This Solawave Deal gets you two portable skincare wands and two bottles of the Solawave serum for just $181 (or about $90 per wand). On its own, the Solawave wand costs $149 (or $74.50 with the BOGO offer right now). This device is safe for all skin types and suitable for all genders as well.

To get the Solawave deal, add two (or more) products to your cart. The item with the lower price will be automatically discounted and shown as free.

The Solawave website isn’t the only place to score a deal. Amazon’s Black Friday deal has the Solawave Bye Acne Spot Treatment Therapy Device on sale for $69. Regularly $99.99+, apply the on-site Amazon coupon to save an additional $30.

solawave bye acne
solawave bye acne

Solawave Bye Acne Spot Treatment

Price: $99.00

Buy Now

The handheld rechargeable device uses blue light and red light therapy to calm inflammed skin and reduce the appearance of blemishes and acne. Simply place the device over the area of your face where you need treatment, and hold it in place for three minutes (the unit automatically shuts off after that time).

Solawave says its “Bye Acne” device treats everything from pimples to whiteheads, and can help to brighten and even out skin tone. Get the Solawave acne treatment on sale for $69 on Amazon.com, with free, two-day shipping for Prime members. You can also shop the device on the Solawave website.

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • C.J. Miles offers advice to Raptors' Malachi Flynn

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Miles details what he would tell Malachi Flynn to keep him motivated and confident in his abilities despite inconsistent minutes. Full episode can be found on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or on our YouTube channel.&nbsp;

  • Injuries at receiver a concern for both Chiefs, Chargers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fans usually expect a passing duel when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. That might not be the case on Sunday night, with both teams unsure of who will line up at wide receiver. The Chiefs (7-2) won't have Mecole Hardman and likely will be missing JuJu Smith-Schuster for the prime-time showdown. Hardman was placed on injured reserve Thursday with an abdominal injury. Smith-Schuster remains in concussion protocol after

  • All downhill for Pender Harbour, B.C., skateboarder after 2nd straight world title

    The fastest man on skateboard wheels admits he gave his parents conniptions as a kid racing down the steep streets of Pender Harbour, B.C., earning the nickname "Danger Dane." "Oh yeah, for sure," laughed Dane Hanna, who last week streaked to his second consecutive downhill skateboarding gold medal at the World Skate Games, which took place in San Juan, Argentina. "My mom, at the early stages, was like, 'You shouldn't be doing this, it's dangerous.' But I told her how much I loved the sport and

  • Kucherov, Vasilevskiy lead Lightning to 4-1 win over Flames

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had two goals, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 39 saves, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Thursday night. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Philippe Myers also scored for the Lightning. Mikhail Sergachev picked up two assists and has five assists and seven points during a three-game point streak. Kucherov had a power-play goal in the second period and an empty-netter. Elias Lindholm scored for Calgary and Jacob Markstrom stopped 20

  • Kraken assign top prospect Shane Wright to the AHL

    The Seattle Kraken have finally decided to send Shane Wright down to the minors after the 2022 fourth overall pick's poor start to the season.

  • Josh Jacobs key to opening up short-handed Raiders offense

    HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders had their best stretch this season when running back Josh Jacobs put much of the offensive load on his shoulders. He did it again Sunday at Denver, and there is little coincidence the Raiders ended their three-game losing streak by beating the Broncos 22-16 in overtime. Because Jacobs was so effective in rushing for 109 yards and catching three passes for 51 more, that helped open up a Raiders passing game that was limited with tight end Darren Waller

  • Jets held scoreless as Jarry shines for Penguins in 3-0 win

    WINNIPEG — Tristan Jarry served as a barrier the Winnipeg Jets just could not get through. The Pittsburgh goaltender stopped all 32 shots he faced, leading the Penguins to a 3-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night. It was Jarry’s first shutout of the season. “It’s always nice when you don’t let anything in,” said Jarry, who had been battling an undisclosed injury recently. “I thought the guys did a great job there, boxing out early, and it allowed me to see a lot of pucks. I was see

  • Report: Senators and Canucks came close to Zaitsev-Myers swap

    The Ottawa Senators and Vancouver Canucks came very close to swapping defensemen before the deal fell through.

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • McDavid nets OT winner to lift Oilers past Golden Knights 4-3

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have sent a reminder as to how difficult they can be to face in overtime. Connor McDavid scored the winner 1:17 into overtime as the Oilers broke out of their slump with a 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. Edmonton was the lone team in the NHL to not go to overtime yet this season before the win. McDavid danced around a defender and chipped a shot over Knights starter Adin Hill for his 16th of the season. It was a pretty finish to cap off what

  • Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov likely to get singles nods for Canada at Davis Cup

    Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov reached the final when they played in the Davis Cup together three years ago. They have reunited this week in Malaga, Spain, with a goal of leading Canada to its first title at the season-closing team event. "Teams are afraid of us," Canadian captain Frank Dancevic said Tuesday. "We have two top guys coming in, they've played a lot of matches and they're confident. I feel like we have a mental edge coming in for sure. "But people are going to come after

  • Towns scores 25, Wolves hold on against Heat for 105-101 win

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and Anthony Edwards scored 10 of his 22 in the third quarter as the Minnesota Timberwolves outlasted the shorthanded Miami Heat for a 105-101 victory Monday night. Down to eight players due to injuries and rest on the second night of a back-to-back, Miami led by 15 in the first half before Edwards sparked a third-quarter run and Minnesota finally started to knock down 3-pointers to erase the deficit. Jaden McDaniels added 18 points for the Timb

  • Gymnastics group calls for national judicial inquiry into sexual and physical abuse in the sport

    A group representing hundreds of gymnasts who have survived abuse at the hands of coaches and sports organizations is asking the federal government to launch a national judicial inquiry to uncover past mistreatment. In an appearance before the House of Commons Status of Women committee, Kim Shore — co-founder of Gymnasts for Change Canada, a group dedicated to eliminating abuse in gymnastics — asked for a judicial inquiry into human rights violations against athletes of all ages. "Gymnastics is

  • Schultz scores 2, leads Kraken to 3-2 OT win over Rangers

    SEATTLE (AP) — Justin Schultz scored his second goal of the game at 3:39 in overtime and the Seattle Kraken snapped a two-game skid with a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers on Thursday night. It was the first multi-goal game for Schultz, who is in his 12th NHL season. The 32-year-old defenseman has three goals this season. Jared McCann also scored for Seattle. Martin Jones had 28 saves. Mika Zibanejad and Vincent Trocheck scored for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin finished with 29 saves. After a sc

  • Grizzlies beat Thunder, but Morant leaves with ankle injury

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 25 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks and Memphis beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-110 on Friday night in a game where Grizzlies star Ja Morant left late with an ankle injury. Morant and John Konchar added 19 each for Memphis, with Morant finishing with 11 assists and Konchar grabbing 10 rebounds. There was no immediate word on the extent of Morant’s injury. Josh Giddy led Oklahoma City with 20 points and 11 assists. Jalen Williams had 16 points, s

  • NL champ Phillies extend President Dombrowski through 2027

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The National League champion Philadelphia Phillies gave team President Dave Dombrowski a three-year contract extension that takes him through the 2027 season. “This is a great organization and I feel so fortunate to be surrounded by such tremendous personnel. We have made significant strides in many areas of baseball operations over the last couple of years, and I am committed to building upon them to form a championship organization for the city and our incredible fan base,"

  • Falcons look to fill huge hole with Pitts on injured reserve

    ATLANTA (AP) — The loss of star tight end Kyle Pitts for any extended period is going to be hard on the Atlanta Falcons. Pitts, who went down with a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears, isn’t just a threat in the passing game. Pitts also plays a key role in blocking for the team’s run-first offense. The Falcons (5-6) will turn to MyCole Pruitt to fill the role this weekend at Washington (6-5), but he’s no match for the athleticism of Pitts, the No. 4 ove

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Crosby, Malkin score as Penguins beat Blackhawks 5-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — From start to finish, it was an emotional night for Evgeni Malkin. Complete with a very happy ending. Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Sunday for their third straight win. Malkin scored in his 1,000th NHL game, helping Pittsburgh close out a 3-0 road trip after a 3-0 win at Winnipeg on Saturday night. Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Brock McGinn also scored for the Penguins. “A little bit hard for me. A

  • Kucherov, Vasilevskiy lead Lightning to 4-1 win over Flames

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had two goals, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 39 saves, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Thursday night. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Philippe Myers also scored for the Lightning. Mikhail Sergachev picked up two assists and has five assists and seven points during a three-game point streak. Kucherov had a power-play goal in the second period and an empty-netter. This is the first time Tampa Bay has allowed fewer than two goals