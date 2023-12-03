Free soft drinks for designated drivers

Police said 952 people were arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving last winter in Devon and Cornwall

Designated drivers will be offered free soft drinks as a police initiative returns for the festive period.

Devon and Cornwall Police said it had recruited nearly 80 licensed premises to take part in its "Lift Legend" scheme.

The force said drink and drug driving was among the most common causes of serious injury and death on the roads in the region.

Last winter, the force arrested 952 people for driving under the influence.

Sgt Owen Messenger of the road casualty reduction team said "even the slightest amount of alcohol or drugs" increased risk of harm.

He said drink and drug driving still accounted for 15% of road deaths and nearly 10,000 casualties a year, and officers would "rigorously target" those who were a "danger on our roads".

Running from 1 December to 1 January, Lift Legend rewards designated drivers with free drinks as a "thank you" for getting people home safely, the force said.

Drivers buying a soft drink in a participating venue will get a voucher for another one.

A social media campaign will run alongside the scheme and people can find out about participating venues on the force's website.

Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said: "Please, don't risk it - take advantage of this offer and get free soft drinks for your designated driver.

"Let's make sure everyone gets home safely this Christmas."

