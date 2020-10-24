Free school meals: Why they’re not being extended to include holidays and how to get help

The government in England has rejected calls to extend a voucher scheme for children to receive free school meals over the half-term and winter holidays.

Earlier this year, the government agreed to extend the scheme over the summer holidays following pressure from footballer Marcus Rashford.

But on Wednesday, MPs rejected a plan to extend the scheme once more over half-term and Christmas.

More than 1.4 million children experience food insecurity during the holidays, according to the Food Foundation, while 6.3 per cent of children are worried about going hungry during the impending October half-term.

The rebuff has prompted Rashford to launch a campaign urging the government to support vulnerable children.

So far, the footballer’s petition has garnered more than 700,000 signatures, while a number of councils and companies have stepped forward to provide free meals for those in need.

But, why did the government reject the call and what should you do if you need help? Here is everything you need to know.

How many children get free school meals?

In England, approximately 1.3 million children claimed for free school meals in 2019, which accounts for 15 per cent of state-educated pupils.

According to the Food Foundation, an additional 900,000 children in England sought free school meals since the start of the pandemic.

Children of all ages living in households on income-related benefits may be able to apply. However, eligibility for the scheme varies between England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland because each nation has their own set of rules.

Why did the government refuse to extend free school meals?

Earlier this week, MPs rejected a plan to extend free school meals into the school holidays by 322 votes to 261.

The Labour motion, which was defeated by a majority of 61, would have extended provision of hot food for children until Easter 2021.

Boris Johnson had urgeed Tory MPs to vote against the plan, arguing that it was not the job of schools to “regularly provide food during the school holidays”.

Speaking during the debate, Brendan Clarke-Smith, Tory MP for Bassetlaw, said: “I ask, when did it become controversial to suggest that the primary responsibility for a child's welfare should be with their parents?”

For those saying I'm trying to do @MarcusRashford down, I'm not!



He has prompted hundreds of orgs to help kids, that's a great thing!



Just the anti-Gov msg without acknowledging the major investment in support this yr is frustrating/unfair! Nobody is 'turning a blind eye'.







— Ben Bradley MP (@BBradley_Mans) October 23, 2020

Ben Bradley, Tory MP for Mansfield, explained his reasoning in voting against the motion, arguing that extending free school meals “passes responsibility for feeding kids away from parents, to the state“. He added: ”It increases dependency.”

The government said it has given councils £63m for families facing financial difficulties due to pandemic restrictions, as well as increasing welfare support by £9.3bn.

How has Marcus Rashford helped?

In June, Rashford first called for the free school meals scheme in England to be extended, saying “the system isn't built for families like mine to succeed”.

Over the course of the summer, the government in England set up a £120m “Covid summer food fund” for children on free school meals. At the time, Mr Johnson welcomed Mr Rashford's “contribution to the debate around poverty”.

Following the news that the government refused to extend the scheme, Rashford launched a petition titled “End child food poverty – no child should be going hungry”, which has so far received more than 700,000 signatures.

If you can do one thing for me tonight, sign the petition



It's time we put party politics aside and worked together to find a long-term sustainable solution to child food poverty in the UK.



Implement the 3 asks.



I appreciate you all











— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 20, 2020

“A significant number of children are going to be tonight not only hungry but feeling like they do not matter because of comments that have been made today,” he said, adding that the issue was not a question of politics but of “humanity”.

Amid the campaign, a number of councils across England have come forward with plans to feed vulnerable children over half-term including offers of meals, food vouchers, hampers and direct payments.

