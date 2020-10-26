This Map Shows Where You Can Get Free School Meals In Half-Term

Footballer Marcus Rashford’s campaign to provide free meals for children over half-term has been turned into an interactive Google Map.

Its launch follows the news that ministers voted not to extend the offer of free school meals beyond term time while the pandemic continues.

The Manchester United star has been active on social media, sharing a long list of cafes, restaurants, and pubs across the UK stepping up to provide free meals during half-term.

Joe Freeman, a Google Maps user, has now made it easier to locate the eateries online, as well as allowing individual venues to submit an online form so they can be included and donate via AllKidsMatter.carrd.co.

Rashford, who successfully campaigned for an extension to food vouchers for children on free school meals through the summer holidays, has urged the government to extend the free school meals scheme through to April 2021 as families nationwide struggle with the financial impact of Covid-19 lockdowns.

New research published on Friday revealed one in seven parents of children not on free school meals are also struggling to cover the cost of food – equivalent to around 850,000 families.

There are more than 1.4m children currently eligible for free school meals, with it emerging in early October that some 900,000 more children had recently signed up for the scheme.

Families in need of support to help feed their children over the October half-term can find out where local businesses, community groups, and council services are via the digital map below.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.