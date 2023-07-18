From free-range to organic: which posh eggs are the best?

Shelling out: spending more on eggs from a happy hen could repay you in taste and quality - iStockphoto

With a deep, earthy hue that wouldn’t look out of place on a Farrow & Ball colour chart, a reassuringly expensive box of Burford Brown eggs has become a regular addition to the trollies of the UK’s higher-end supermarket shoppers. No doubt these punters infer a superior flavour experience from the eggs’ rich orange yolks, and assume that the price tag means the hens that laid them live a happy life. But are posh eggs really all they’re cracked up to be?

The simple answer, says Jane Howorth MBE, founder of the British Hen Welfare Trust, is yes. “At least from the hens’ perspective. Typically, the more you pay for eggs, the better the quality of life the bird will have enjoyed.” But it’s not always guaranteed.

Ways of measuring that quality of life include the kind of feed hens are given, the outdoor environment they enjoy and how densely they are stocked.

The latest data for eggs produced in this country shows that 28 per cent come from caged birds; 7 per cent from barn birds; 61 per cent from free-range; and 4 per cent from organic conditions. The countrywide AIPZ (Avian Influenza Protection Zone) was lifted on July 4, so there are no longer any bird-flu-related restrictions on free-ranging birds in the UK.

While figures for the number of caged hens are higher in the UK than in Germany, Netherlands, Austria, Sweden, Norway and Switzerland, they are lower than most other countries.

But news that ministers are expected to give the green light to a post-Brexit trade deal that could see battery eggs imported from countries including Mexico has ruffled feathers, with the RSPCA accusing the Government of a “race to the bottom” for animal welfare standards. Battery hens have been banned in the UK since 2012; birds farmed in the UK that aren’t free-range are in “colony” cages, which hold 80 hens and have a screened-off area for laying, a scratch mat and low perches.

And if the cost of living crisis has made you pause for thought at the egg aisle, then consider how it has affected farmers with laying hens.

Howorth says that the recent furore over Sainsbury’s stocking Italian eggs indicates how difficult the current climate is for British farmers. “They have seen feed costs soar, utility prices soar, but prices received from supermarkets have not maintained the same increase; we see ourselves that farmers are falling by the wayside weekly due to rising costs.”

The charity British Hen Welfare Trust encourages all shoppers to support those British farmers who are doing their utmost to provide good welfare for their flocks. “There are several high-end products,” they say. “All give the birds that little bit extra in terms of welfare albeit in different ways.”

Distinguishing these products is far from straightforward. Free-range, Red Tractor, Red Lion, Organic – it’s not always clear what the labelling certifications mean. There are several points to consider, says Phil Brooke, research and education manager at Compassion in World Farming.

Covered areas of indoor range, sometimes called winter gardens or verandas, vegetation cover, and avoiding beak trimming are among some of the enhancements that improve the welfare of hens.

Winter gardens allow hens to range more freely while being kept under cover and away from wild birds, thereby reducing the risk of avian influenza spreading.

“Noble Foods’ Happy Eggs are produced in systems with tree cover and other outside perching. The Good Egg Fellas talk about ‘woodland’, but it’s not clear whether this applies to all their flocks,” says Brooke.

Inhumane mutilations such as beak trimming – employed to prevent stressed animals pecking each other in crowded systems – are banned on Soil Association organic farms. This includes Stonegate’s British Blacktail for Waitrose and Stonegate Estate Organic Eggs. Yet Stonegate’s Clarence Court egg range, which includes Burford Browns and Old Cotswold Legbar, are not Soil Association organic and cannot guarantee that beak trimming practices are not used.

So it’s clear that price alone is not always the best welfare indicator. Soil Association Organic offers the highest welfare standards, even if organic eggs are often cheaper than their free-range counterparts.

The maximum size for a flock of chickens under organic standards is 3,000 hens. In comparison, RSPCA assured’s free-range standards set a maximum flock size of 16,000 hens, while in intensive caged systems there is no maximum, with some flock sizes reaching 100,000 chickens.

Preventative use of antibiotics, which is commonplace in intensive systems, is also banned in organic systems to ensure better living conditions for hens and to reduce overuse of these medicines.

“Even when birds must be housed due to bad weather or bird flu, organic birds are given much more indoor space as well as perches and enrichments like straw and vegetables,” says Alex Cullen, certification commercial director at the Soil Association.

“Unfortunately, intensively farmed birds, including Red Tractor and some ‘free range’, rarely get outside the barn they share with thousands of others. But organic farmers adhere to strict standards that limit flock size and ensure hens can live a good life.”

Welfare might not be your top priority, but spending a bit more on eggs from a happy hen will repay you in quality and taste, according to Bruno Pires, managing director of the restaurant chain Eggslut, which uses more than 20,000 eggs a week across its four London restaurants. Pires explains: “To select our eggs we ensure our suppliers meet Red Lion standards, have a good business and ethos, and of course are free range. Eggs must also have a dense, bright yellow (almost orange) yolk and thick egg white.”

Howorth believes we could all do with a reminder that eggs, especially the “posh” ones, are a bargain, when all is considered: one of the most nutritious, neatly packaged, reasonably priced foodstuffs on our supermarket shelves. “As consumers, let’s value that a little bit more.”