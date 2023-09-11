Free rabies vaccine shots will be available for pet dogs, cats at this North Texas event

If your dog or cat needs rabies vaccines, you’re in luck.

The Texas Coalition for Animal Protection and Bedford Animal Services are teaming up to provide free rabies vaccines for cats and dogs this Saturday. The event takes places from 10 a.m. to noon at 1809 Reliance Parkway.

“Vaccinating pets against rabies is not only crucial for their health but also essential for safeguarding the community,” said Stacey Schumacher, TCAP executive director. “By offering these essential vaccines at no cost, we hope to promote responsible pet ownership and protect both the health of pets and the local community from the risks associated with rabies.”

Rabies is a preventable and highly contagious viral disease most often transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The disease infects the central nervous of mammals, ultimately leading to brain damage and death.