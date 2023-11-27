The Free People Cyber Monday deals are major —all sale items are an additional 40% off

I hope you’ve been saving for this moment because the Free People Cyber Monday sale deals just dropped, and it is good. I know lots of retailers are having pretty big sales today, but if you don’t at least check out the Free People Cyber Monday deals sale, you’re missing out. Sale items are an extra 40% off for a limited time only.

Wondering what the must-buy items are at the Free People Cyber Monday sale? Check out the standout holiday party styles like this mini dress and this velvet top, plus warm winter essentials like this bomber jacket and this super soft fleece.

Okay, it’s time to shop! If you need help deciding what to buy or where to start, check out a few of our favorite Free People Cyber Monday deals below.

Free People Cyber Monday Deals

Courtside Fleece, $41.97 (Orig. $128)

Buy Now

If you like this Courtside Fleece, grab it quick! It’s already sold out in a few sizes.

Collette Shrug, $23.97 (Orig. $68)

Buy Now

Throw on this stylish Collette Shrug on milder winter days that don’t require a big, bulk sweater.

Love Potion Sweater, $41.97 (Orig. $98)

Buy Now

Here’s another lightweight sweater style that has a sexy open-back with tie details.

Scarlett Mini, $41.97 (Orig. $128)

Credit: Free People

Buy Now

Turn heads at every holiday party this season in this stunning Scarlett Mini.

We The Free Fosse Flare Jeans, $41.97 (Orig. $98)

Buy Now

Yes, you can totally pull off the flare jean trend. Grab these We The Free Fosse Flare Jeans while they’re under $50.

