This Free People Bodysuit Is My Favorite Piece of Clothing and Goes With Nearly Everything I Wear

Free People Bodysuit

Free People /InStyle

Finding one piece of clothing that can go with virtually anything in your wardrobe is almost too good to be true. That chameleon of a garment has to check so many boxes: It needs to fit well, hold up over time, look neutral, be super comfortable, and feel special. But this urban fashion legend is no myth; it exists for me, and I bought it at Free People.

It's the Free People Keep It Sleek Duo Bodysuit, to be exact, and I've owned and loved it since 2018 (and it still looks brand new). I first bought it in white (it comes in four more colors) and thought it would be a cool alternative to the basic t-shirts in my dresser, but it quickly evolved into so much more. First off, the bodysuit has a thong bottom, but the material is such a soft, stretchy, and silky nylon and spandex blend that it's too comfortable to notice. While being light as air, the tank-style bodysuit is also thick and substantial enough to be completely opaque, even in white. In fact, the top is so far from sheer that I can wear it without a bra. It has a deep scoop neck and an even deeper low back for a touch of sexiness, too.

Free People bodysuit

Courtesy

Shop now: $58; freepeople.com

The first summer I had it, I wore it under shorts, with maxi skirts, and paired with pants on cooler nights. Into the fall, I donned it under kimonos and jackets, too. Those initial outfits have led to looks for every season over the years, and as my style and closet have grown, this bodysuit has come along for the ride. And there are several pieces in the current Free People collection that remind me of all the ways I've worn it myself.

Free People bodysuit

Courtesy

Shop now: $78; freepeople.com

Worn with a high-waisted skirt, the Free People bodysuit looks like a perfectly tucked-in shirt. This ribbed skirt in particular also helps hide any seams, as opposed to a silkier material, and the high slit makes the entire look date-night ready or drinks-with-friends appropriate. I have a similar skirt that I wear with the bodysuit and always get compliments on how put together and effortless the look is.

Free People bodysuit

Courtesy

Shop now: $98; freepeople.com

Another piece I reach for often when wearing this bodysuit is my favorite jean jacket. Almost identical in cut and color to this one, my jean jacket is the perfect layering piece over the bodysuit for cool and casual evenings when I know I'm going to need something to warm up a little. Jean jackets are a staple for a reason, and these two go-with-anything articles of clothing are classic and unstoppable together.

One shopper said they never would have believed that a jean jacket could be sexy before owning this one, which says it all.

Find your own new favorite top that miraculously goes with everything you own (trust me), and order the Free People Keep It Sleek Duo Bodysuit today.

Free People bodysuit

Courtesy

Shop now: $138; freepeople.com

Free People bodysuit

Courtesy

Shop now: $58; freepeople.com

Free People bodysuit

Courtesy

Shop now: $128; freepeople.com