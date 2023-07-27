Free outdoor movie nights are back in Brock

The Township of Brock is excited to announce the return of its much-anticipated free outdoor movie nights this summer.

Residents and visitors are invited to a series of enchanting movie experiences under the starry night skies, promising fun-filled evenings for families and friends of all ages.

The outdoor movie extravaganza kicks off on July 28, as the Sunderland Memorial Arena transforms into a captivating cinema, presenting the timeless classic, "Super Mario Bros. Movie." Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and as the sun sets, the film will commence, taking viewers on an extraordinary journey with the iconic Mario and Luigi through the magical mushroom kingdom.

Next on the schedule is a thrilling cinematic adventure on Aug. 11 at the Foster Hewitt Memorial Community Centre (the Beaverton-Thorah Community Centre Arena). At 7:30 p.m., the community is invited to embrace the marvels of space with "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." As dusk falls, the gates will open to a galaxy of fans eager to witness Star Lord and his unconventional band of heroes save the universe in their unique and witty style.

The magic continues into the final event on Sept. 8, where the Rick MacLeish Memorial Community Centre will welcome the audience under the starry night. The featured film, "Sing 2," promises to bring delightful musical performances and heartwarming moments. The gates will open at 6:30 p.m., encouraging families to arrive early and soak in the camaraderie before the movie takes centre stage at dusk.

Notably, this event also doubles as a charitable initiative, as donations to the Brock Food Bank will be welcomed during the screening. Remember to bring your family, friends, lawn chairs, blankets, and appetites for entertainment.

All movie nights are subject to weather conditions. In case of inclement weather, the screenings will be rescheduled to ensure everyone gets to relish the movie magic.

Ojasvini Parashar, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brock Citizen