Free Outdoor Classical Music ‘Carnival’ and Community Celebration on June 11 in Portland, Maine

Portland, Maine, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over 20 local arts organizations and eateries will be featured in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, a free carnival-style concert and community celebration for all ages in Portland Maine on Friday, June 11, 2021.

The free carnival-style concert kicks off 10 days of classical music events as part of the Portland Bach Experience from June 11 to June 20. Known for its innovative performances, unique productions and nationally-acclaimed artists, A Midsummer Night’s Dream showcases this ethos with an afternoon of classical music performances, a community parade with giant puppets, children’s maker-spaces, a Fairy Queen drag show and a community dance party.

According to Portland Bach Experience founder and artistic director, Dr. Emily Isaacson, “After a year of social-distancing, virtual holidays and remote schooling, A Midsummer Night’s Dream is designed for the community to safely come together – in person and/or virtually – to share our talents, affirm our vitality and celebrate our endurance.”

A Midsummer Night’s Dream opens at 3 pm with an orchestra fanfare at 3:30 pm ushering in scenes from Portland Bach Experience’s Fairy Queen. At 5:30 pm, Shoestring Theater’s giant puppets lead a community parade of wood nymphs and fairies of all ages, where costumes are encouraged. The Fairy Queen drag show with live orchestra will follow at 6 pm culminating in a community dance party at 7 pm.

Throughout the afternoon there will be performances by Ballet Bloom Project, Bunny Wonderland and Kitty Willow, 240 Strings, Horizon Voices and several other local performing arts organizations, as well as maker-spaces with kids activities. Blue Lobster Urban Winery, 1820 Wines, Lone Pine Brewing Company, Goodfire Brewing Company and Urban Farm Fermentory will have their tasting rooms open.

On Saturday, June 12th, A Midsummer Night’s Dream will be staged for television. Partnering with the Sanford Performing Arts Center, a state-of-the-art performance venue, Portland Bach Experience will share the production with audiences across the country via YouTube with a livestream performance at 7 pm that will then be available for on-demand viewing.



About Portland Bach Experience

Portland Bach Experience (PBE) enlivens, strengthens and connects communities by creating world-class, immersive classical music experiences for everyone, including full orchestral performances, intimate salons in art galleries, outdoor performances, educational lectures and hands-on events for children.

Portland Bach Experience began in 2017 as a week-long festival in June and has expanded to include an Oktoberfest weekend and other classical music events throughout the year. PBE is led by founder and artistic director Dr. Emily Isaacson, who was named the “Maine Artist of the Year” by the Maine Arts Commission and ArtsEngageME and one of “50 Mainers Leading the State” by Maine Magazine.

The Portland Bach Experience June Festival 2021 is funded in part by the Maine Office of Tourism, as well as the Maine Arts Commission, an independent state agency supported by the National Endowment for the Arts. Maine Magazine is a co-sponsor of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Portland Bach Experience is a program of Classical Uprising, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to community development, creative expression, inclusivity, lifelong learning and artistic excellence.





