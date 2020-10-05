Get a free Oreo McFlurry with the J Balvin meal at McDonald’s

Move over, Travis Scott. J Balvin is the latest celebrity to get a signature meal at McDonald’s. The new collaboration features the "Mi Gente" singer's go-to meal and, coincidentally, cult-favorite menu items: a Big Mac sandwich, a medium fry with ketchup and an Oreo McFlurry.

Get it at participating restaurants for carry-out, at the drive-thru, via McDelivery or through the McDonald’s app from Oct. 5 through Nov. 1. When you order it through the McDonald’s app though, you’ll receive the Oreo McFlurry for free.





“As a longtime McDonald’s fan, I am excited to join the short list of global icons who have had a meal named in their honor,” J Balvin said in a release. “I am looking forward to sharing my signature order with my fans, along with more surprises that are to come with this partnership. ¡Lego!”

