‘Free’ Netflix clones are cluttering up your TV – but are they worth watching?

Pluto TV, Freevee and Tubi: the future for streaming services?

If there is one thing no one needs right now it is more TV. We have TV coming out of our ears, wafting around every home and public space from a multitude of devices. Some of it informs, educates and entertains; much of it just jibbers away in the background.

But this is the age of super-abundance and the battle for every last minute of your attention rages, so whether you like it or not, more TV is coming. This time it’s in a new format: FAST TV. It stands for Free Ad-Supported Television, which is another way of saying “what commercial television has always been”.

You may have accidentally stumbled across FAST TV while setting up a new Smart TV in the last few years. Samsung, for example, has a channel, Samsung TV Plus that’s piped directly to its own branded TVs and Galaxy devices. Amazon have been pushing their Freevee service (itself a rebranded IMDb TV) and there are some big American names - Roku, Fox’s Tubi – that will inevitably shunt their way in to your consciousness in the next year or two.

For now, Paramount’s Pluto TV is the current market leader, already closing in on HBO Max in the US on just over 1 per cent of all viewing. According to a survey from the US video company TiVo, FAST and ad-supported non-paid streaming services made up 22 per cent of all viewing time among respondents in the US and Canada in the second quarter of 2022, up from 10 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021. This is the future.

What are these new channels with their silly made-up names? More importantly, should you be watching them?

Paramount’s Pluto TV is the current market leader

The crucial letter in FAST is “F” – Free. At a time of belt-tightening and mortgage-rate jitters, many of us have decided that paying for Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+ or a combination of all of them is simply too much. At the same time, several of those providers have put up their prices. We might miss, say, the new series of The Crown but that’s hardly a major sacrifice when electricity costs more than gold.

In these premium streamers’ place – because no one in 2022 would be mad enough to forego television altogether — the FAST gang have arrived (though it won’t surprise you to learn that lots of them have been set up by the same companies that assured us all that ad-free, paid streaming was where it was at a few years ago.)

Paramount Global’s Pluto TV and Amazon’s Freevee, along with Roku (which comes with Sky and NOW) and the Samsung channel mentioned above, are the current three main UK offerings. The services make money the old-fashioned way, with advertising interrupting your broadcast. Pluto even offers television the old-fashioned way, with a so-called “linear” schedule (programmes start and end at set times, with published TV listings) complementing an on-demand repository. Both linear schedule and on-demand sump consist of thousands of hours of what we now call “content”, but we used to call repeats – buy-ins of old series. By not having to spend billions creating new shows the services can survive on ads alone.

What does this mean for the idle viewer who’s just had a subscription clear-out? Having spent nearly a week playing FAST and loose with the remote, I can tell you that the answer is mostly Gordon Ramsay. For some reason Ramsay’s dyspeptic oeuvre is a staple on almost all of the FASTs you can currently get in the UK. He’s there on Pluto, hawking his Passion for Flavour (a show so old it’s pre-hair transplant and credited to “Gordon Ramsey”). Misspelt Ramsey is there on Roku too. His Cookalong Live can be found on demand on Pluto, though obviously it’s not live because it’s on demand. And his Hell’s Kitchen reality format is on Samsung TV Plus, Pluto (where HK is granted its own channel-within-the-channel for 24/7 Ramsay) and the Roku channel. So if you really don’t want to pay for your television, you should be aware that you will have to spend a lot of time getting shouted at by Gordon Ramsay/ey.

Gordon Ramsay’s oeuvre is a staple on almost all of the FASTs - AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Elsewhere, there is an awful lot of good TV to be found if you’ve got the time – ironically, FAST TV’s copious schedules reward slow, methodical study. The entirety of the matchless US political drama The West Wing is there for the taking on Freevee, along with all of the excellent US sitcom Parks and Recreation. Between the two of them you could laugh and cry your way well in to next year (and come out of it with a better understanding of both local and federal government in the US).

There are plenty of other diamonds in the rough: part of the fun of watching Pluto turns out to be that linear schedule, which you can flick through just like old times. I lucky dipped my way in to several hours of MTV’s car-customising fever dream Pimp My Ride followed by a brief update on the CBS News Livestream and then on to three episodes of the wondrous Duck Dynasty. Duck Dynasty was/is a reality show about a family of evangelical Americans with very long beards who invented a bestselling duck call. It finished in 2017 but has aged remarkably well, for a show about duck calls.

The same can’t be said for Baywatch, which is another one of the dramas that seems to crop up on every FAST. Hard to see now what we all got so excited about as schoolboys. But the joy – and the point – of FAST TV is that if Hasselhoff in boardshorts doesn’t float your boat, Comedy Legends from The Ed Sullivan Show (on Pluto 653) might well do. There is undoubtedly – and I never thought I’d write this – something to be said for TV served-up in schedules, which might be one reason why the streamers have reverted from “dropping” entire series all at once to releasing them in weekly instalments again.

The West Wing, streaming on Freevee at no cost - AP

The downside should be the adverts. But having been spared adverts for several years by paying for subscriptions, the ad breaks on the FAST channels are, at least initially, something of a novelty. There really aren’t that many of them on the shows I tried, although that may be because there aren’t that many FAST viewers in the UK yet so they’re going with a soft launch.

Personally, though, I was delighted to see an ad for Fill Your Pants, a game that promises “A Scavenger Hunt with Giant Pants”, and one that I ordered immediately. I was also intrigued by a serum that’s “clinically proven to offer the purest version of Vitamin C” and Bridgerton’s Regé Jean Page doing his look-in-to-my-eyes smouldering dreamboat in seemingly every advert involving a human male. It remains a mystery where and why ads appear in Fast broadcasts – the giant pants, the vitamin C and Rege x3 were all presented to me in the middle of a (quite wonderful) Laurel and Hardy Best of.

Yet that eclecticism may also be the appeal of the FASTs. In an age of all-powerful algorithms telling you what you like before you’ve even seen it, they offer a dose of serendipity, incongruity and the plain bizarre. The problem is there are already so many of them. Perhaps they could get together and leave us with, I don’t know, just four or five channels to chose from?