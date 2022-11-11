‘Free’ Netflix clones are cluttering up your TV – but are they worth watching?

Benji Wilson
·7 min read
Pluto TV, Freevee and Tubi: the future for streaming services?
Pluto TV, Freevee and Tubi: the future for streaming services?

If there is one thing no one needs right now it is more TV. We have TV coming out of our ears, wafting around every home and public space from a multitude of devices. Some of it informs, educates and entertains; much of it just jibbers away in the background.

But this is the age of super-abundance and the battle for every last minute of your attention rages, so whether you like it or not, more TV is coming. This time it’s in a new format: FAST TV. It stands for Free Ad-Supported Television, which is another way of saying “what commercial television has always been”.

You may have accidentally stumbled across FAST TV while setting up a new Smart TV in the last few years. Samsung, for example, has a channel, Samsung TV Plus that’s piped directly to its own branded TVs and Galaxy devices. Amazon have been pushing their Freevee service (itself a rebranded IMDb TV) and there are some big American names - Roku, Fox’s Tubi – that will inevitably shunt their way in to your consciousness in the next year or two.

For now, Paramount’s Pluto TV is the current market leader, already closing in on HBO Max in the US on just over 1 per cent of all viewing. According to a survey from the US video company TiVo, FAST and ad-supported non-paid streaming services made up 22 per cent of all viewing time among respondents in the US and Canada in the second quarter of 2022, up from 10 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021. This is the future.

What are these new channels with their silly made-up names? More importantly, should you be watching them?

Paramount’s Pluto TV is the current market leader
Paramount’s Pluto TV is the current market leader

The crucial letter in FAST is “F” – Free. At a time of belt-tightening and mortgage-rate jitters, many of us have decided that paying for Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+ or a combination of all of them is simply too much. At the same time, several of those providers have put up their prices. We might miss, say, the new series of The Crown but that’s hardly a major sacrifice when electricity costs more than gold.

In these premium streamers’ place – because no one in 2022 would be mad enough to forego television altogether — the FAST gang have arrived (though it won’t surprise you to learn that lots of them have been set up by the same companies that assured us all that ad-free, paid streaming was where it was at a few years ago.)

Paramount Global’s Pluto TV and Amazon’s Freevee, along with Roku (which comes with Sky and NOW) and the Samsung channel mentioned above, are the current three main UK offerings. The services make money the old-fashioned way, with advertising interrupting your broadcast. Pluto even offers television the old-fashioned way, with a so-called “linear” schedule (programmes start and end at set times, with published TV listings) complementing an on-demand repository. Both linear schedule and on-demand sump consist of thousands of hours of what we now call “content”, but we used to call repeats – buy-ins of old series. By not having to spend billions creating new shows the services can survive on ads alone.

What does this mean for the idle viewer who’s just had a subscription clear-out? Having spent nearly a week playing FAST and loose with the remote, I can tell you that the answer is mostly Gordon Ramsay. For some reason Ramsay’s dyspeptic oeuvre is a staple on almost all of the FASTs you can currently get in the UK. He’s there on Pluto, hawking his Passion for Flavour (a show so old it’s pre-hair transplant and credited to “Gordon Ramsey”). Misspelt Ramsey is there on Roku too. His Cookalong Live can be found on demand on Pluto, though obviously it’s not live because it’s on demand. And his Hell’s Kitchen reality format is on Samsung TV Plus, Pluto (where HK is granted its own channel-within-the-channel for 24/7 Ramsay) and the Roku channel. So if you really don’t want to pay for your television, you should be aware that you will have to spend a lot of time getting shouted at by Gordon Ramsay/ey.

Gordon Ramsay’s oeuvre is a staple on almost all of the FASTs - AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
Gordon Ramsay’s oeuvre is a staple on almost all of the FASTs - AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Elsewhere, there is an awful lot of good TV to be found if you’ve got the time – ironically, FAST TV’s copious schedules reward slow, methodical study. The entirety of the matchless US political drama The West Wing is there for the taking on Freevee, along with all of the excellent US sitcom Parks and Recreation. Between the two of them you could laugh and cry your way well in to next year (and come out of it with a better understanding of both local and federal government in the US).

There are plenty of other diamonds in the rough: part of the fun of watching Pluto turns out to be that linear schedule, which you can flick through just like old times. I lucky dipped my way in to several hours of MTV’s car-customising fever dream Pimp My Ride followed by a brief update on the CBS News Livestream and then on to three episodes of the wondrous Duck Dynasty. Duck Dynasty was/is a reality show about a family of evangelical Americans with very long beards who invented a bestselling duck call. It finished in 2017 but has aged remarkably well, for a show about duck calls.

The same can’t be said for Baywatch, which is another one of the dramas that seems to crop up on every FAST. Hard to see now what we all got so excited about as schoolboys. But the joy – and the point – of FAST TV is that if Hasselhoff in boardshorts doesn’t float your boat, Comedy Legends from The Ed Sullivan Show (on Pluto 653) might well do. There is undoubtedly – and I never thought I’d write this – something to be said for TV served-up in schedules, which might be one reason why the streamers have reverted from “dropping” entire series all at once to releasing them in weekly instalments again.

The West Wing, streaming on Freevee at no cost - AP
The West Wing, streaming on Freevee at no cost - AP

The downside should be the adverts. But having been spared adverts for several years by paying for subscriptions, the ad breaks on the FAST channels are, at least initially, something of a novelty. There really aren’t that many of them on the shows I tried, although that may be because there aren’t that many FAST viewers in the UK yet so they’re going with a soft launch.

Personally, though, I was delighted to see an ad for Fill Your Pants, a game that promises “A Scavenger Hunt with Giant Pants”, and one that I ordered immediately. I was also intrigued by a serum that’s “clinically proven to offer the purest version of Vitamin C” and Bridgerton’s Regé Jean Page doing his look-in-to-my-eyes smouldering dreamboat in seemingly every advert involving a human male. It remains a mystery where and why ads appear in Fast broadcasts – the giant pants, the vitamin C and Rege x3 were all presented to me in the middle of a (quite wonderful) Laurel and Hardy Best of.

Yet that eclecticism may also be the appeal of the FASTs. In an age of all-powerful algorithms telling you what you like before you’ve even seen it, they offer a dose of serendipity, incongruity and the plain bizarre. The problem is there are already so many of them. Perhaps they could get together and leave us with, I don’t know, just four or five channels to chose from?

Latest Stories

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Alouettes putting ‘character on the line’ for East final against Argonauts

    MONTREAL — Flying high after a statement win in the East Division semifinal, the Montreal Alouettes are locked in for their biggest game yet. The Alouettes will head to Toronto for Sunday's East final clash against the Argonauts with a chip on their shoulders after a 28-17 win over Hamilton last week. Two wins away from a Grey Cup ring, the team is fuelled by the fact it was in the depths of the CFL standings early in the season. “Shoot, everybody knows the story of this year,” said quarterback

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Alouettes reach East Division final with 28-17 victory over Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — After a 2-6 start to the season, the Montreal Alouettes now find themselves one victory away from a Grey Cup berth. The Alouettes led from start to finish in a 28-17 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East semifinal on Sunday to lock up a spot in next weekend's division final in Toronto. “I’m so proud of the players,” said Alouettes general manager and interim coach Danny Maciocia. “It wasn’t an easy year for them on or off the field and they never quit. Sometimes it’s hard to ex

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • 7 best cameos NHL players have made in TV, film

    From playing vikings, to late night television, to simply being themselves, NHL players have a long history of cameos on TV and movies.

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Jets soar past Stars 5-1 to keep point streak intact

    WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored two of the Winnipeg Jets' four unanswered second-period goals in a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Three Winnipeg goals were scored in a span of 2:45 in the middle period, leading to the 13,847 fans at Canada Life Centre giving the players rousing cheers as the period ended. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Saku Maenalanen and Mason Appleton, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Jets. Appleton added a pair of assists and Kyle Connor collected three helper

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Danish teenager Rune stuns Djokovic to win Paris Masters

    PARIS (AP) — Unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune staged a stunning comeback to secure the biggest victory of his career by beating Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the Paris Masters on Sunday. Rune denied Djokovic a record-extending 39th Masters title. The 19-year-old Rune, who is a friend and former junior doubles partner of top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, saved six break points when serving for the match. Djokovic saved one match point when Rune double-faulted. But the audacious Dane t

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • Raptors' Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely with ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely after partially tearing ligaments in his ankle Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.

  • How Raptors can stay afloat without Pascal Siakam

    Playing without Pascal Siakam will be a tall task for the Raptors, who had been relying on their star forward more than ever.

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Montreal's new pro basketball team making inroads in community with youth tournament

    Growing up in Montreal, Élie Karojo never had a local basketball team to cheer for — never mind the chance to improve his skills alongside any professional athletes. Now that he is one, he wants to make sure kids in his hometown have those opportunities. "I'm going to help them play pro, get to the next level and get better at basketball," said the Montreal Alliance forward. The team, which played its first season this year in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), held a mini basketball t