Free movie series at MONOVA dedicated to those filmed in North Van

A young boy who journeys to the magical land of Fantasia; an Arnold Schwarznegger clone; a psychic teenage heartthrob on a mission to save the woman he loves from impending disaster. Whether artsy film buff or rom-com devotee, action-seeker or family flick lover, the succession of movies set to showcase at MONOVA as part of its MuseumFlix: North Shore Cinema Series has one thing in common that will appeal to all cinephiles: all were filmed in North Vancouver.

Starting Thursday, Jan. 26, the North Vancouver museum is launching a new movie program designed for "young adults" between 19 and 35. The locally filmed movies will be screened on the last Thursday of every month from January until May, and are completely free to attend.

Offering more bells and whistles than the cinema and without the hefty price tag, MONOVA’s movie nights will have popcorn and snacks available, alongside a cash bar to ensure appetites are whetted on all fronts. There is even the opportunity to win some prizes, courtesy of a trivia competition.

The series kicks off with a screening of Firefighter, a 1986 made-for-TV film that follows Cindy Fralic (The Facts Of Life’s Nancy McKeon) as she battles divorce and gender stereotyping to become the first female firefighter in Los Angeles County. The cinema series will wrap up in May with a screening of beloved classic The NeverEnding Story.

For those who think their own directorial skills can match the movie makers showing at MONOVA, the museum will also be showcasing short films from locals. North Shore filmmakers are invited to submit their elevator pitch and film, providing it is between 10 and 30 minutes long, by email to programs@monova.ca.

See below for the full list of films to be featured.

January 26: Firefighter

February 23: Tron: Legacy

March 30: Charlie St. Cloud

April 27: The 6th Day

May 25: The NeverEnding Story

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with films running from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a short intermission in between. More information can be found on MONOVA's website.

Mina Kerr-Lazenby is the North Shore News’ Indigenous and civic affairs reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.

MKerrLazenby@nsnews.comtwitter.com/MinaKerrLazenby

Mina Kerr-Lazenby, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, North Shore News