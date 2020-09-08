How to get a free milkshake from Dairy Queen this fall

Starbucks unleashed the Pumpkin Spice Latte earlier than ever this year, but if you’re not ready for hot sips just yet, don’t fret. Ice cream lovers can mosey over to Dairy Queen on the first day of fall for buy-one-get-one-free milkshakes of any flavor, including the new Pumpkin Cookie Butter.

The first day of fall lands on Sept. 22, and DQ's BOGO offer is for this day only at participating locations nationwide. To get in on it, use the chain's mobile app to order classic flavors like vanilla, chocolate or strawberry, or go for autumnal Pumpkin Cookie Butter.

The new flavor uses vanilla soft serve with milk, pumpkin puree and cookie butter made from ground cinnamon spice cookies with whipped topping and ground nutmeg. Once you've nabbed a tasty fall beverage, you can head to the best spots for leaf-peeping in your state.