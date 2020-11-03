Acts of kindness at the polls: Groups offer voters free pizza, snacks on Election Day

Long lines may inhibit prospective voters from sticking around and casting their ballots on Election Day.

Part of the solution: Do-gooders passing out meals and snacks while voters take care of their civic duty.

Many of these efforts are homegrown, with reports of volunteers handing out snacks and water to people waiting in line. But some organizations are also taking on the task on a larger scale, feeding voters waiting to participate in the democratic process nationwide.

Voters in Milwaukee were treated to chicken salad sandwiches and parfaits courtesy of World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit typically focused on global disaster relief. The group's initiative called #ChefsForThePolls, though, has provided food at the polls both during early voting and on Election Day.

Liz Hagedorn, a general manager at Milwaukee restaurant Club Charlie’s, told the USA TODAY Network-Wisconsin that she and her crew were bouncing from polling site to polling site Tuesday “just to feed people while waiting to vote, do something good.”

“It’s nonpartisan,” she said. Indeed, all of these efforts to deliver food to voters have to be: Swaying voters on-site, even with food, is illegal.

One organization familiar with food deliveries in elections is Pizza to the Polls — a nonprofit that was founded and went viral during the 2016 presidential election. Since then, it has significantly expanded its efforts, snagging big-name partnerships with the likes of Uber and Levi’s to ensure a steady stream of food for voters.

In addition to its usual pizza drop-offs, the organization has set up food trucks in 25 cities ready to be dispatched to polling sites facing long lines. So far this year, they’ve donated nearly 40,000 pizzas in 46 states. They expect to donate hundreds more today.

View photos One of Pizza to the Polls' food trucks, set up at a voting site in Charleston, South Carolina. More

Also in the fray: Feed the Polls, an effort to feed voters across 15 states and 65 polling sites today.

Feed the Polls, has surpassed its initial goal of $400,000 in monetary donations, spokesman Michael Sinatra told USA TODAY. That translates to more than 40,000 "healthy meals" that will be handed out on Election Day.

That said, these goodwill efforts are complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic. All of the organizations have mandated volunteers and workers wear personal protective equipment and use hand sanitizer when handing food to voters.

Sinatra assured USA TODAY that its teams have implemented “heightened protocols” that are compliant with social distancing guidelines, and Pizza to the Polls has similar safety guidelines.

“We’re already seeing a record number of people voting in places like Virginia,” Pizza to the Polls co-founder Scott Duncombe said in a statement. "Hunger is the last thing that should hurt our elections."

Contributing: Trevor Hughes, USA TODAY; Staff; USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Election Day: Pizza to the Polls, Feed the Polls give voters free food