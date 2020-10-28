Free McDonald's pastries: Get the new bakery items free with the purchase of a coffee and mobile app Nov. 3-9

McDonald's is giving away its new pastry items for free with the purchase of a hot or iced coffee through the McDonald's app.

The new baked goods include an apple fritter, blueberry muffin and cinnamon roll. The offer runs from Nov. 3 through Nov. 9 and is valid once per day.

This is the latest deal offered by the fast food chain with a focus on getting consumers to use its mobile app.

In September, McDonald's launched its "Spicesurance" special, which was only available on the McDonald's mobile app. Customers could order a six-piece Spicy Chicken McNuggets through the app and get another six nuggets, either classic or spicy, for free.

PETA: Costco drops Chaokoh coconut milk over allegations of forced monkey labor

Free food alert: Get a taco at Taco Bell on Wednesday for World Series stolen base

In early October, McDonald's launched the J Balvin Meal with an offer to get any size McFlurry for free after purchasing the meal through the app.

McDonald's isn't the only fast-food chain focusing on increasing their app usage. Taco Bell announced it was giving away free Doritos Locos tacos with its "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" World Series promotion, available to users of its app or website.

Contributing: Kelly Tyko

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: McDonald's new pastries: Here's how to get the new menu items for free