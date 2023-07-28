Free Lipstick! All the Best National Lipstick Day Deals We've Found So Far

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Lipstick is so big, it has its own holiday.

In celebration of National Lipstick Day, which occurs on July 29 this year and every year, beauty brands are offering unbeatable deals and markdowns on lip products — and in some cases, they’re practically giving them away. Luckily for you, we’re keeping track of all the best promotions happening this year so that you can quickly and easily stock up on classic lipsticks, juicy lip glosses, sharp lip liners, pout-enhancing plumpers, and more from brands like Ilia, MAC, and Tarte.

Whether you’re looking for a makeup routine refresh or a little treat for your lips, find the best deals — including free lipsticks and half-off glosses — below.

The Best National Lipstick Day Deals This Year

Free Ilia Lipstick with Any Purchase

Ilia

$28

Buy on howl.me

Ilia is celebrating National Lipstick Day by giving shoppers a free Color Block Lipstick with any order on Saturday, July 29 only, no purchase price minimum. Choose between the bright red Flame and neutral Amberlight shades at checkout. (Psst: It’s the perfect opportunity to try out the cream blush stick that Riley Keough uses.)

MAC’s Long-Lasting Lipstick Is Under $15

MAC

$23

$14

Buy on maccosmetics.com

MAC’s lip products are beloved for their long-lasting staying power and bold pigments, and through Sunday, July 30, its most iconic lipsticks, glosses, and pencils are 40 percent off. I’ll personally be stocking up on MAC’s Satin Lipsticks, whose silky pigment keeps lips hydrated for all-day wear.

Free Rose Inc Lipstick Trio with Purchase

Rose Inc

$20

Buy on roseinc.com

Rosie Huntington-Whitley’s makeup brand is filled with skin-nourishing and multitasking products like glowing skin tints and luminous highlighters. Until August 2, you can get three free lipsticks when you spend $50 — it’s one of the best lipstick deals of the weekend.

Colourpop Lip Products Are Half-Off

Colourpop

$27

$15

Buy on colourpop.com

From Lippie Stix to Glossy Lip Stains, every single lip product is 50 percent off at Colourpop, including sets. A trio of shiny glosses for less than $15? Sign me up. Load up on lip care essentials for less, including Lippie Pencils for as little as $3.50, until Sunday, July 30.

Save on All Nars Lip Products

Nars

$28

$23

Buy on narscosmetics.com

Treat yourself to 20 percent off all Nars lip products on July 28 and 29, like the hydrating Afterglow Lip Balm, which supplies a touch of color for a subtle glow, and the fully glam Powermatte Lip Pigment.

Kaja Lip Products for Half-Off

Kaja

$21

$11

Buy on kajabeauty.com

Grab any of Kaja’s innovative and playful lip products for half-off until Sunday, July 30. The Love Swipe (a lightweight lip mousse), Gloss Shot (a high-shine lip gloss), and Heart Melter (a balm-gloss hybrid) are all under $11 this weekend.

Free Kosas Weightless Lip Color with Purchase

Kosas

$26

Buy on howl.me

The new Kosas Weightless Lip Color has some serious pigment payoff, and it’s free with any purchase of at least $70 until Sunday, July 30 — and it’s normally $26. So while you’re stocking up on the Hailey Bieber-approved Revealer Concealer and Skin-Improving Foundation, grab the hydrating lipstick in Daydream, High Cut, or Star Power.

25% Off Laura Mercier Lip Products

Laura Mercier

$32

$24

Buy on lauramercier.com

Laura Mercier is hosting a major sale for National Lipstick Day: All lip products are all 25 percent off this weekend. You can’t go wrong with the High Vibe Lip Color, which is a buttery lip pigment that’s finished off with a glossy sheen.

Get Three of Tarte’s Beloved Lip Products for Just $39

Tarte

$24

Buy on tartecosmetics.com

You can build a full lip routine with Tarte’s National Lipstick Day deal. All lip liners, lip plumpers, and color-shifting glosses are included in the promotion, which gets you any three products for just $39. Or simply snag three of your favorite Maracuja Juicy Lip Balms in your tried-and true-shades

Buxom Plumper Free with Purchase

Buxom

$25

Buy on buxomcosmetics.com

Buxom is known for its pout-plumping products, and this weekend, the brand is offering a free Full-On Plumping Lip Polish Gloss with the code LIPDAY (and a $50 purchase). Fill your cart with lip balms and liners if you really want to go hard for the holiday.

Buy One, Get One 25% Off at Anastasia Beverly Hills

Anastasia Beverly Hills

$20

Buy on anastasiabeverlyhills.com

Through Saturday, July 29, this celeb-loved brand is offering a buy one, get one 25 percent off deal on all lip products with code LIPSTICKDAY. I’m going for the super pigmented liquid lipsticks, which dry down to a weightless matte finish that lasts for hours.

Buy One, Get One 50% Off at Physicians Formula

Physicians Formula

$10

Buy on physiciansformula.com

You can save 50 percent on any Physicians Formula lip product when you buy a full-priced one by entering the code PFLIPPY50! at checkout through Monday, July 31. The high-end drugstore brand may be known for its butter bronzer, but its assortment of lip products also deserve top marks: Start with the Organic Wear Nourishing Lipsticks and Watermelon Sugar Lip Glosses.

