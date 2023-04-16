Free Kona Ice giveaway at 3 Tri-Cities locations to relieve the stress of tax day

Kona Ice wants to help you celebrate getting your taxes done with free cups of tropical shaved ice at three Tri-Cities locations on Tuesday, April 18.

It will be having its eighth annual “Chill Out Day” to help relieve the stress of tax day.

The free treats are meant to take some of the sting out of paying Uncle Sam and ensure that there is “no taxation without relaxation,” according to Kona Ice.

The shaved ice will be given away at trucks from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Grocery Outlets at these locations:

▪ 5710 Road 68 Suite 103, Pasco.

▪ 2901 Queensgate Drive, Richland.

▪ 1325 W. Fourth Ave, Kennewick.

All participating locations across the nation are posted at kona-ice.com/chilloutday.