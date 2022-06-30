Here’s how to get a free kitchen compost bin for Sacramento’s new food waste program

Sacramento’s residential organic waste program starts in July for those living in single family homes, meaning all of Sacramento County — regardless of jurisdiction or property type — must separate their organic waste from their trash.

The Bee has reported on the new waste rule, from what’s considered organic material to how to avoid a smelly home. With the start date approaching, here’s another tip: counter top waste bins.

The city’s organic waste program starts Friday and the county’s similar program starts Monday, July 4. Here’s how to get a free waste bin for your food scraps:

How do I get a free counter top bin?

City residents can get a free counter top pail by registering through Sacramento’s website and confirming their city address. Residents will then be guided to a registration form where they’ll choose a pickup date and location from seven community centers and one event at Sutter Landing Park on Saturday, July 9, in midtown.

Residents should bring their confirmation (paper or digital) when picking up their bin. Pails are limited to one per household.

COUNTERTOP BINS FOR COUNTY RESIDENTS

Sacramento County’s Curbside Organics Collection starts Monday, July 4. Then, the green waste cart will turn into the organics cart for weekly pickup, according to the county’s website.

County residents can snag a free bin without registering first. The county has four locations, two that are temporarily closed until the pails are restocked.

Here’s where to get a free counter top bin (excluding holidays) while supplies last. Residents are limited to one pail per household:

3491 Orange Grove Ave., Suite A, North Highlands - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday

10863 Gold Center Drive, Rancho Cordova - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday

Do I have to use a countertop bin?

Countertop waste bins, which are small enough to fit comfortably on most counters, are traditionally used to help cookers collect compostable food scraps. They also work for the everyday person trying to cut down on landfill waste.

Story continues

“The kitchen pail is not required for recycling organics but intended to help customers transition into recycling food scraps at home,” the city wrote on its website.

The free counter top bin “best fits up to a three-gallon compostable bag” but can be used without one. Paper can also be lined inside of the bin. When it’s time to start recycling organic waste material, a compostable bag or layering the food waste with yard trimmings or food-soiled paper will reduce or eliminate odor and pests. Compostable liners can go in the bin with your food waste.

But the counter top compost bin is one of several ways to collect organic waste for pickup in Sacramento.

If you miss the chance at a free counter top bin, similar ones can be found online. But you can store food scraps in the freezer or refrigerator and wait to put them in the yard waste container until the night before collection. The county suggest emptying your food scraps in an empty coffee can or tube, plastic bucket or bowl — just as long as it has a lid if you don’t plan to empty the scraps daily.

What are the new waste rules?

City residents living in apartment buildings of five units or more should’ve been recycling their organic waste in property-provided bins since the beginning of the year, according to the city of Sacramento. The start date for city residents living in single-family homes and duplexes up to fourplexes is Friday.

The county’s organics program is similar to the city’s, except for a few details.

Starting Monday, July 4, residents living in the unincorporated part of Sacramento County who receive curbside green waste service will be required to toss their organic food and green waste material into green waste carts (or organics cart) for weekly pick up, according to the county’s waste management and recycling page.

Residents who don’t comply with the new organic waste mandate could see fines up to $500, but not starting until 2024. Until then, the city will be focused on educating its residents about the ins and outs of separating their organic waste material correctly.

What goes in my organics bin?

Before tossing any organic waste material into the bin, remove stickers, twist ties and rubber bands from the produce.

Here’s what should be recycled as organic food and green waste material, according to the county website, which is the same for the city’s:

Fruit

Vegetables

Bread

Cereal

Dairy

Meat (including bones)

Shells

Coffee grounds

Paper coffee filters

Tea bags

Food soiled paper: paper towels and napkins, paper plates, greasy pizza boxes, paper lunch bags

Food scraps: moldy food, leftovers, rotting food

Green waste: branches, grass, leaves, tree trimmings, prunings

Here’s what shouldn’t go into the bin, according to the website:

Plastic bags

Styrofoam

Takeout containers

Utensils

Glass

Metal

Liquids

Pet waste

Water hoses

Pet waste shouldn’t be placed in your organics bin. The city strongly suggests people continue to place their pet waste and cat litter in garbage bins.

Just remember: don’t put your food waste into the yard/green waste container until the city and county start their programs.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com.