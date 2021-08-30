Free Guy Box Office Report: Ryan Reynolds’ Film Is Off to a Flying Start in China as It Rakes $23.9 Million in the Opening Weekend, Mints $179 Million Globally

Team Latestly

Ryan Reynolds' newly released movie Free Guy rocked the China Box-Office circuit as it successfully raked $23.9 Million in the opening weekend which can be considered as terrific numbers for a movie in the times of COVID-19. Despite 30% of Chinese cinemas are closed due to the pandemic and others have cut their seating capacity to 75%, it is clear that Free Guy is a winner in China. Free Guy's global box-office tally stands to $179 Million.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Also Read | Free Guy: From GTA - Vice City to Super Mario, Ryan Reynolds' New Movie Posters Pay Homage to Classic Video Games

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories