Free Guy Box Office Report: Ryan Reynolds’ Film Is Off to a Flying Start in China as It Rakes $23.9 Million in the Opening Weekend, Mints $179 Million Globally

Ryan Reynolds' newly released movie Free Guy rocked the China Box-Office circuit as it successfully raked $23.9 Million in the opening weekend which can be considered as terrific numbers for a movie in the times of COVID-19. Despite 30% of Chinese cinemas are closed due to the pandemic and others have cut their seating capacity to 75%, it is clear that Free Guy is a winner in China. Free Guy's global box-office tally stands to $179 Million.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Weekend #BoxOffice: #FreeGuy Opens With Boffo $23.9 Million Weekend In China And Drops Just 27% In North America For A $179 Million Global Cume via @forbes by @ScottMendelson https://t.co/dyHPGpL8JN — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) August 29, 2021

