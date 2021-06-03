You Can Get A Free Frosty From Wendy’s Every Friday This Month

Although I advocate for ice cream being appropriate to eat all year long, the upcoming mark of the beginning of summer―and the accompanying weather―makes it even more of a necessary treat. Wendy's seems to be on board with that and is offering a number of seasonal deals including a free small Frosty every Friday this month. What better way to say "TGIF" than with free ice cream? There honestly isn't one.

All you have to do to claim the deal is place any order at the drive-thru or via mobile and show the mobile offer to get yours. There's no minimum spending amount needed to get the free ice cream, which means you can order a small fry to pair with your small Frosty—and BTW, there's actually a scientific reason those two menu items pair together so flawlessly.

Instead of a free Frosty you can also opt for a free Frosty-ccino, if you happen to be starting your Friday mornings this month with a Wendy's breakfast. As a reminder, the Frosty-ccino is a blend of either vanilla or chocolate Frosty cream with cold brew, so you can start your day with some sweetness and caffeine.

Photo credit: Delish

If you were looking for a sign to *finally* download the Wendy's app to your phone for some deals, this is it. Anyone new to the Rewards app also gets a free 10-piece chicken nugget with purchase, so go ahead and open the app store ASAP.



