Free food for New Year's: Wendy's has free nuggets, Baconator Fries, plus Krispy Kreme donut deals and more

Say goodbye to 2021 and welcome 2022 with some freebies and deals.

Krispy Kreme ends 2021 with the last day of its vaccination incentive and is ringing in 2022 with a sweet doughnut deal dubbed "Raise a Glazed." Now through Sunday, get two Original Glazed dozens for $12.

Despite a shortage of sparkling wine looming, New Year's Eve also is National Champagne Day. New Year's Day is National Bloody Mary Day and National Hangover Day.

Wendy's National Bacon Day deal of free Baconator Fries also continues through Sunday.

We've rounded up deals and ongoing offers available at restaurants nationwide this weekend.

The following are available at participating locations nationwide unless otherwise stated. Some deals may require a mobile app, and most are while supplies last. Offers can vary by franchise, so check with your closest location.

McDonald’s two sausage biscuits for $1 for New Year’s

McDonald’s has a breakfast deal for the first day of 2022. Get two sausage biscuits for $1, according to a notification from the fast-food chain’s mobile app.

Wendy's free Baconator Fries or nuggets with app

Through Sunday, get free Baconator Fries with any purchase on the Wendy’s app. According to the fine print, the offer is not valid within a combo or with any other offer.

Wendy’s has other offers in its app including a free six-piece nuggets with purchase. Physical and digital Frosty key tags are also for sale for $2 for a limited time on the app. With the key tag, get a free junior Frosty with any purchase throughout 2022. Find deals at Wendys.com/offers-coupons.

Taco Bell BOGO burrito

New Year's Eve is the last day to get this Taco Bell buy-one-get-one-free burrito deal. Through Friday, order any Taco Bell $2 Burrito on the app and earn a free Fiesta Veggie Burrito offer to redeem Saturday through Jan. 15. To get this deal you need to be a registered app user. Sign up at Tacobell.com/rewards and you'll also get a free Doritos Locos Taco.

More McDonald’s free food, deals on the app

The McDonald’s app has various free food offers and deals Friday including free Hotcakes with a minimum $1 purchase during breakfast, free medium fries with a $1 purchase, a $1 large fries and buy-one-get-one-free deals. There's a limit of one offer per order and offers and daily deals can vary by account and region.

Don't have the app already? McDonald's says on its website that first-time app users get free large fries for downloading the app through Jan. 31 and joining MyMcDonald’s Rewards. Then after your first purchase through March 31, you get the choice of Hash Browns, Vanilla Cone, McChicken or a Cheeseburger for free.

New Taco Bell loyalty members can receive a free Doritos Locos Taco when they sign up online or on the Taco Bell app.

Burger King app deals

Burger King Royal Perks members can choose from a selection of deals on the app.

New users can get a free Croissan'wich, Whopper or Original Chicken Sandwich with a $3 or more purchase.

PDQ New Year’s chicken tender deal

On Friday and Saturday, get 22 chicken tenders when you order online at all PDQ locations.

With the chain's loyalty program, MyPDQ Points, earn points to receive discounts on future orders.

Krispy Kreme ‘Raise a Glazed’ doughnut deal

Krispy Kreme is ringing in 2022 with a sweet doughnut deal dubbed "Raise a Glazed." Get two Original Glazed dozens for $12 Thursday through Sunday.

The four-day deal is available online, in the drive-through and at participating locations nationwide. Learn more about the offer at Krispykreme.com/offers/raiseaglazed.

And ... Krispy Kreme free doughnut with vaccine card

Krispy Kreme’s vaccine incentive started in March and is scheduled to end Friday. Bring a valid COVID-19 vaccination card for a free glazed doughnut.

Panera free coffee subscription trial

If you haven't joined Panera's unlimited monthly coffee subscription, there's a deal for new subscribers through Friday. Sign up for 30 days of free coffee at Panerabread.com. The subscription is $8.99 after the trial.

Shake Shack BOGO ShackBurgers

Through Sunday, Shake Shack has a buy-one-get-one-free deal on single ShackBurgers on the Shack App or restaurant’s website. Add at least two single ShackBurgers to your cart and use code THANKYOU21 at checkout.

The offer can only be used once per account and excludes paid add-ons such as bacon, avocado, shallots, cherry peppers and gluten-free bun. Airports, stadiums and ballpark Shake Shack locations are not participating.

Sonic half-price Patty Melt

Sonic Drive-In has brought back its Patty Melt through Feb. 27 or while supplies last. The burger starts at $3.99 and has a quarter-pound beef patty, grilled onions, two slices of American cheese, mayo and mustard on Texas Toast.

Order online or in the Sonic app to get one half-price Patty Melt with a reward. Limit one per customer.

