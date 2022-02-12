Free food for Super Bowl: Here's where to get free wings, pizza deals and free delivery

Inflation is driving up prices of your favorite Super Bowl foods this year, but it is still possible to score some deals.

Chicken wings and pizza will be in hot demand like a typical Super Bowl Sunday.

Americans will eat 1.42 billion wings while watching the Cincinnati Bengals face off against the Los Angeles Rams in California, according to the National Chicken Council.

(If inflation has been hitting your wallet or you're having a hard time finding some items due to shortages, feel free to fill out this form, which also is below to tell USA TODAY your experiences.)

But despite reports of a chicken wing shortage, National Chicken Council spokesperson Tom Super says there “will be no wing shortage.”

“Like almost anything else you buy right now, wings might be a little more expensive, but they’ll be stocked,” Super said in a statement. “I just wouldn’t wait until kickoff to be in line or order online.”

There may be a lack of parties, however.

According to Attest, a consumer research platform, 41% of Americans feel “comfortable” attending a Super Bowl party, but only 14% said they plan to attend a large in-person gathering. Attest found 55% plan to watch the game at home and only 3% plan to watch at public venues.

Super Bowl LVI deals and free food

To help you prepare for your Super Bowl spread, here are restaurant deals. Many offers are available throughout the weekend but some are only available Sunday at participating locations. Some require an app and most are while supplies last. Offers can vary by franchise, so check with your closest location before heading out.

Taco Bell Super Bowl deals

Delivery deal: Only on Sunday, save 20% on Taco Bell orders of $20 or more for delivery through the Uber Eats, DoorDash, GrubHub or Postmates website or app. The discount is up to $30 and not valid for in-store or pickup orders.

Free Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos: Taco Bell Rewards members, get a free hot taco with a $1 or more purchase Saturday through Monday.

Taco Bell Rewards app: The fast-food chain says it’ll be dropping a major hint for members exclusively through the Taco Bell app on Sunday. “To avoid missing out, fans would need to sign up for Taco Bell Rewards by February 13 at 11:59PM PST,” the chain said. Sign up at Tacobell.com/rewards.

Chipotle Super Bowl free queso deal

Through Sunday, Chipotle Mexican Grill is giving away free Queso Blanco with the purchase of full-priced entrees placed on the chain’s app or website.

Use the promo code QBLANCO at checkout to get a free small side or topping of Queso Blanco with the entrée purchase. Chipotle says it’s the “longest-running free Queso Blanco offer in the brand’s history.”

McDonald’s Super Bowl deal: Free Chicken McNuggets

McDonald’s has a Super Bowl deal now through Sunday. On orders of $15 or more through McDelivery with DoorDash get a free 20-piece Chicken McNuggets with code KICKOFF.

Wendy’s Super Bowl deals include free fries, BOGO burgers

Wendy’s has several deals for Super Bowl weekend and Valentine’s Day.

Free delivery: On Saturday and Sunday, the chain says there is no delivery fee on all in-app orders.

Grubhub deal: Through Monday, get 25% off of any delivery order $15 or more on Grubhub.

Free fries: Through Feb. 27, score a free medium Hot & Crispy Fry with any purchase with Wendy’s mobile app. This deal refreshes weekly.

BOGO burgers: Wendy’s premium hamburgers are buy-one-get-one for $1 throughout February with an app deal that refreshes weekly.

Popeyes Super Bowl deal is Big Box, BOGO chicken sandwich combo

For a limited time, Popeyes has a $6 Big Box with your choice of two pieces of bone-in-chicken or three tenders with a choice of two sides and a buttermilk biscuit. Prices can vary.

Also, through Feb. 17, the chicken chain has a deal on its Chicken Sandwich Combo, classic or spicy. Buy one combo and get a second medium combo free.

7-Eleven Super Bowl free pizza deal, beer deal

7-Eleven has two Super Bowl delivery specials with its 7NOW Delivery app. From Friday through Sunday, get $5 off the delivery of beer and seltzer with the app. And only on Sunday, get a free large pizza with a 7NOW purchase.

Applebee’s Super Bowl wing deal

Applebee’s has a deal on boneless wings on Sunday. Get 20 free boneless wings with any purchase over $40 through Applebee’s delivery and To Go.

To get the deal, order at the chain’s website or mobile app and $40 of items in your cart and then add the 20-piece boneless wings. You’ll need to use the promo code BIGGAME22 at checkout.

Buffalo Wild Wings free wings if the game goes into overtime

If Sunday's game goes into overtime, Buffalo Wild Wings says it will celebrate by giving free boneless or traditional wings to everyone Feb. 28 from 4 to 7 p.m. local time.

No purchase is necessary to get free boneless or traditional wings, the company said in a news release. The promotion is available for dine-in and takeout only from its sports bars, no mobile or delivery, and there's a limit of one free order per customer. While supplies last.

Del Taco Super Bowl free taco

Del Taco is giving away free Snack Quesadilla Tacos to its Del Yeah! Rewards members Sunday with any $3 or more purchase. Registration of the Del Yeah! Rewards app is required to access the deal and there’s a limit of one offer. It also can’t be used with another offer, discount or coupon or with third-party delivery providers.

The chain also has other deals through Feb. 26 with its 20 Days of Offers promotion. Learn more at Deltaco.com/20_Days_of_Offers.

Domino's Super Bowl deal: $3 coupon for carryout orders

For a limited time, Domino's will give you $3 to order your pizza online and pick it up yourself instead of choosing delivery.

Make a carryout order through May 22 and get a $3 coupon code to redeem the following week on a carryout order of $5 or more before tax and gratuity.

Also, earn points to redeem for free pizza with the chain's Piece of the Pie rewards program that you can sign up for at Dominos.com.

Papa Johns Super Bowl pizza deals: How to win free pizza for a year and more

Papa Johns has a few promotions. The chain’s new NY Style pizza is available for $13 for a one-topping pizza through March 13.

Also, heart-shaped pizza is available for $11.99 at participating locations nationwide through Monday. The pizza comes uncut “because we don’t want to break your heart,” the chain said.

And through Feb. 16, Papa John’s has a contest on Twitter and Instagram with free pizza for a year up for grabs. To enter, share your “pizza-eating style on Twitter or Instagram with #whatsyourstyle #sweepstakes.” Learn more about the contest here.

Pizza Hut Super Bowl deals, spicy pizza

Pizza Hut's three new Spicy Lover's Pizzas – Spicy Double Pepperoni, Spicy Hawaiian Chicken, and Spicy Veggie – are available now for a limited time at participating Pizza Hut locations for delivery, curbside pickup and carryout.

The chain also has several deals posted on its website including a $10 Tastemaster, a heart-shaped pizza and other bundles.

Hungry Howie’s Super Bowl deals

Hungry Howie’s has several deals posted on its website under deals but they can vary by region. From Saturday through Monday, the chain will have one-topping Heart-Shaped Pizza or Heart Shaped 3-Cheeser Howie Bread for $6.99 at participating locations nationwide.

Outback Super Bowl wing deal

On Sunday, Outback Steakhouse will have a wing deal when dining in or for carry out. Get 56 wings for $56.

Whole Foods Super Bowl deals

Through Feb. 15, Whole Foods Market has discounts from stores' Prepared Foods Department including: $10 18-inch, hot cheese pizza; 15% off cocktail meatballs and tortilla chips and queso; and 20% off Rainbow Sushi Rolls. Prime members also can save an additional 10% off.

DiGiorno free pizza Super Bowl contest

Free pizza is up for grabs with DiGiorno’s Super Bowl promotion. Sign up at Play.keeplifedelicious.com/digiornopiscore through Sunday and if at any point during the game, the score is 3-14 or 14-3, 1,500 winners will be selected at random to win a free pizza coupon.

The pizza brand will also give away free pizza for other “pi-centric moments” during the game including:

Any player finishes the game with exactly 314 passing yards;

There are more than 3.14 total turnovers (4 or more) in the game

Any scoring drive takes exactly 3 minutes and 14 seconds.

Marco’s Pizza Super Bowl deal on Pepperoni Magnifico

For a limited time, Marco’s Pizza has a $9.99 special on its large Pepperoni Magnifico when you order online or through the chain’s app with the code PEPMAG, while supplies last. Pricing and participation can vary by location.

Super Bowl pizza deals 2022

Blaze Pizza: The chain has a large pepperoni pizza for $9.95 Sunday and a “Big Game Bundle” with two, large two-topping pieces and two cheesy breads for carryout and delivery for $32 through the Blaze app or website.

Caulipower: The brand will have a downloadable coupon for 200 consumers for a free product up to an $11.99 maximum value, available on Sunday. Supplies are limited and are available while supplies last at Caul.us/2022SuperBowlSunday.

Chuck E. Cheese: Get two large, one-topping pizzas, unicorn churros, goody bags, kids activity sheets and a voucher for 250 e-tickets for use in the game room on a future visit for $37.99 for delivery or pick up. Prices can vary by location.

Donatos: Through Monday, the chain has heart-shaped pizzas and Valentine's Twists available at all 169 traditional Donatos locations.

Fastrac Café: Buy any cheese or pepperoni pizza and get one free Sunday. Excludes Detroit Style and Flatbreads.

Ledo Pizza: Through Sunday, get an 18-inch, two-topping pizza, half-pound of boneless wings and an eight-piece Cheesy Bread for $34.99.

Mountain Mike's Pizza: Through Sunday, order any two large pizzas and get $8 off with promo code SCOREBIG22. The chain also has heart-shaped pizza all month.

Papa Gino's: Get 25% off online pizzas order Sunday with code 9044.

Peter Piper Pizza: The chain’s “double up” offer includes two large one-topping pizzas for $24 and is available through Sunday. Also, through Feb. 21 for Valentine’s Day, get a large, one-topping heart-shaped pizza and large crunch dessert for $19.99.

Pieology Pizzeria: Get $5 off any $25 purchase or more using code BIGGAME22 online or in-store Saturday and Sunday.

Round Table Pizza: Get $7 off a large or x-large regular-price pizza Friday through Feb. 18 at participating locations for dine-in, carry-out and delivery with the code FOOTBALL. Limit one per customer. There’s also a Sunday $19.99 deal with a Large Double Play Pepperoni Pizza with promo code TOUCHDOWN. Coupons can’t be combined.

Super Bowl chicken deals

It's Just Wings: The virtual brand has two different offers. For orders placed through UberEats, get free delivery on orders $15 or more through Feb. 16. For pickup orders $30 or more placed on the brand's website Sunday, get 11 free boneless wings with promo code SBFREEWINGS.

Firebelly Wings: For the month of February, the virtual restaurant is offering $8 off $30 orders placed on DoorDash. No promo code is needed.

PDQ: The chain has an online-only pre-order deal for MyPDQ Point members available to pick up Saturday or Sunday. Purchase 12 crispy tenders and get 12 free for $19.99 with coupon code BigGame. There's a limit of two pre-orders per MyPDQ Point member, while supplies last.

Tender Shack: Through Monday, get free delivery and $7 off a Tender Shack party tender platter, which includes 20 chicken tenders with your choice of Dang Good or Nashville Hot AF (As Fire) seasoning and five sauces. The platter's regular price is $27.99 and there's a limit of two per order.

Wild Wild Wings: For the month of February, the virtual restaurant is offering $8 off $30 orders placed on DoorDash. No promo code is needed.

More Super Bowl savings and free delivery

BJ's Restaurants & Brewhouse: Get a Brewhouse Homegating Pack to eat at home, starting at $64.95, with one large deep dish pizza; choice of one family-sized chips and dip; choice of two sharable appetizers; and choice of a 64-ounce BJ’s Handcrafted Signature Beer growler or non-alcoholic beverage. Participating restaurants will also have happy hour specials during the game in the bar and patio area.

D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches: Get 20% off your entire order Sunday with code 9045.

Denny's: Through Sunday get free delivery on orders $5 or more at participating locations. Orders need to be placed through the chain's website or mobile app.

Friendly’s: Through Tuesday, Sweet Rewards Club members get $5 off Make Your Own Sundae Kits. To join the loyalty program, download the chain's app or go to Friendlysrestaurants.com.

Jeremiah's Italian Ice: Get two quarts for $12 Saturday and Sunday.

Miller’s Ale House: The chain says it has "created a unique advance ticketing system" for those who want to dine-in at the restaurant chain. Tickets are $25 per person but "the purchase price is credited back to their game day check." Miller's also has deals on large party planners including a Zingers 50-Count Party Platter for $69.99.

Moe's Southwest Grill: On Saturday and Sunday, get $5 off a Meal Kit with promo code MEALKIT5. This offer is for Moe Reward members and is available for online, app and on-restaurant orders.

Pancheros Mexican Grill: The fast-casual Mexican chain is offering free delivery Friday through Sunday via the Pancheros app or website.

Panda Express: Through Sunday, the chain is offering the Panda Family Meal for $29 with no delivery fee. The family meal includes three large entrees and two sides.

Pollo Campero: The chain's Super Bowl Deals are available Friday through Monday and include 25% off a catering order with code BIGGAME25 or $5 off orders of $25 or more with code RUSH25. The orders can be redeemed online and in the chain's app.

Pollo Tropical: From Friday through Sunday, the chain has a sandwich deal called the El Super Sandwich for $10 can only be ordered in-person at company-owned locations for dine-in, carry out and drive-thru, while supplies last.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Get free delivery on all individual and catering orders $20 or more Sunday.

Pressed: Stop by any Pressed location during Saturday and Sunday in a NFL jersey and get one free juice, smoothie or shot. No purchase is necessary, but there's a limit of one per customer and the offer is in-store only.

Red Lobster: Get free delivery on orders placed on the chain's website Sunday.

Sonny's BBQ: The chain will have several take-home family meals on Sunday.

Tijuana Flats: On Saturday and Sunday, the chain will have a $55 taco meal kit bundle that includes a four-pack of margaritas or two gallons of tea or lemonade. Drink options vary based on location. On Sunday, there is a catering promotion with the Tijuana Flats Wings Catering Package where you get $15 off your next catering order of $150 or more.

Twin Peaks: The first 100 guests who arrive for the game Sunday at corporate locations will receive entry onto the square board where a $25 gift card will be awarded each quarter. Also, get a deal for free chips and queso on your next visit that can be redeemed Monday through Feb. 20.

White Castle: Through Sunday, get $10 off the Ultimate Craver Party Pack, which includes two Crave Cases and four sacks of fries through White Castle delivery partners.

Corner Bakery free coffee after Super Bowl

Corner Bakery Cafe’s Super Bowl deal is for the day after the game. On Monday, which also is Valentine’s Day, rewards members nationwide can get a free hand-roasted coffee or hot tea with any purchase and an offer.

Sign up on Sunday or before at Rewards.cornerbakerycafe.com or by downloading the app to get the offer. Also, new members who sign up by Monday will get a free Tuscan Grilled Cheese offer.

