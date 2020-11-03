Free food for Election Day: Get freebies at McDonald's, Wendy's, Krispy Kreme and National Sandwich Day deals Tuesday

Think of it as voting with benefits: Hit the polls on Tuesday and then pick up Election Day freebies.

Even if you already voted – or are sustaining from voting – you can still partake in a smorgasbord of discounts and free food. Tuesday also is National Sandwich Day so you can save on a sub at Subway and other restaurants.

But for Election Day, you can get a free glazed doughnut at Krispy Kreme along with a special voting sticker while supplies last Tuesday. Planet Fitness is offering a way to work off the stress of the election with a free workout and massage Tuesday through Nov. 8.

Uber and Lyft also are offering discounted rides to the polls.

With more mail-in ballots and early voting this year, fewer people will have the "I Voted" stickers to show as proof that they voted.

But that's okay because most businesses don't require a sticker to get the deal. According to federal law, it technically is illegal to offer freebies in exchange for votes and businesses typically skirt this by offering the deals to all.

And if you're staying up late waiting for election results, Dunkin' has a deal Wednesday that can help. Members of the chain's DD Perks loyalty program can get a free medium hot or iced coffee for the first Free Coffee Wednesday.

Dunkin' also rolls out its new seasonal drinks Wednesday featuring Peppermint Mocha Latte and Gingerbread Latte.

Election Day 2020 freebies and deals

Here are the deals available Tuesday at participating locations unless otherwise noted. To be on the safe side, check with your closest location before heading out.

Biggby Coffee: The chain will have a buy-one-get-one free or $1 off any drink up to 24-ounces at participating locations.

Bobo's: The brand is offering 2,000 coupons for free oat bars Tuesday to those who voted. Register to get a coupon mailed by filling out a form at www.eatbobos.com/vote. It's optional to share a photo of your "I Voted" sticker, the website says.

Boston Market: From 9 p.m. to close at all locations nationwide Tuesday, get one free slider. No purchase is necessary. The new sliders – including Chicken Cheddar, Turkey Cheddar, Chicken Chipotle and BBQ Meatloaf – are part of Boston Market's new Late Night menu.

CAVA and Zoës Kitchen: Poll workers get a free meal Tuesday with proof of badge in-person.

Chili's: Through Election Day, get the Presidente Margarita for $5 and a free commemorative sticker while supplies last. Chili's also is hosting a contest. Learn more at www.chilis.com.

Chopt Creative Salad Co.: Badged poll workers can get a free meal Tuesday.

DoorDash: The on-demand delivery app will have free delivery on all orders with a $15 minimum placed on Election Day with promo code VOTE. For DashPass subscribers that already have zero delivery fees on orders over $12, DoorDash is providing 10% off orders with code DPVOTE. The codes should be entered at checkout.

Dunkin': This deal is for Wednesday and future Wednesdays through Dec. 23. Members of the chain's DD Perks loyalty program can get a free medium hot or iced coffee during Free Coffee Wednesdays at participating locations.

Enlightened: The brand is giving a coupon for free ice cream to anyone who mentions the word "vote" and tags @eatenlightened on Instagram stories for Election Day Tuesday. This offer is while supplies last and one person will be randomly selected to win a year of free Enlightened desserts.

Grubhub: The on-demand app will have more than 30 discounts in the Perks tab in the Grubhub or Seamless apps including for 7-Eleven, Burger King and California Pizza Kitchen.