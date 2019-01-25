Free fan entry to Supercars pre-season test

Andrew van Leeuwen
motorsport.com

The category confirmed today that fans will enjoy free access to the Victorian circuit for the February 14 test, which will also mark the first official hit-out for the new-for-2019 Ford Mustang.

While the prototype Mustang has completed preliminary testing at both Queensland Raceway and Phillip Island, the official pre-season test will see all six of Ford's new racer hit the track for the first time.

The test is a day after the official Supercars launch in Melbourne.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Read Also:

Winterbottom hails 'infectious' mood in revamped Holden squadPenske sets date for 2019 Supercars Mustang launch

Phillip Island is a new venue for the pre-season test, which for the last few years has been held at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Both PI and Queensland Raceway were initially on offer to teams for the pre-season test, however even the Queensland-based teams have opted to make the trek south.

The main gate will open for public entry at 8:45am, with testing taking place from 9am to 5pm.

What to Read Next