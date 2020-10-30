Free, fair polls in West Bengal possible only under President's rule: Kailash Vijayvargiya

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 31 (ANI): BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday said that the law and order situation in West Bengal is bad and a free and fair election could only be held there under President's rule.

"The law and order situation in West Bengal is bad. Yesterday, the Governor of West Bengal submitted a report to the Home Minister. We will take action against the elected government in a constitutional manner and we will give them the full opportunity to respond. I personally believe that there cannot be a fair election without President's rule because the bureaucracy has been politicised. Moreover, it has been criminalised," Vijayvargiya told reporters at a press conference here.

"Recently, our activist Manish Shukla was killed. I have come to know that a shooter from Bangladesh was brought to kill him in front of a police station with a carbine gun. Yet the culprits have not been caught. They may frame me in the case by creating a fictional account as well," he added.

Kailash Vijayvargiya further said that if fair elections are held in West Bengal, then there will be a BJP government there.

"Congress and CPM have formed an alliance there but it will not affect us. The faces of BJP will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda because we are not projecting anyone new from there as we were not in the government there in the past," he said.

On Digvijay Singh's statement of Jyotiraditya Scindia becoming Prime Minister if he had stayed in Congress, Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "Can anyone think of becoming Prime Minister while staying in Congress? Digvijay Singh is very senior to Jyotiraditya Scindia and he should have become Deputy Prime Minister by now. Narasimha Rao was an Accidental Prime Minister."

He further said in the context of Ayodhya: "When we used to say that 'temple will be built there', Digvijay Singh used to say that 'we will not tell the date'. Now Bhoomipujan has also been done, and after three years the temple's pran pratishtha will be done."

"From now on I give yellow rice to Kamal Nath, Digvijay Singh and the entire Congress that they should come and visit Ram temple and apologise for the sins they have committed so that their next life will be welfare-oriented," he added. (ANI)