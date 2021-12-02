Free Dunkin’ coffee for a year? Customers will have their chance at this Columbia store

Early arriving customers will have a chance to get free coffee for a year when a Columbia Dunkin’ store celebrates a recent full remodeling.

The Dunkin’ at 1011 Wildwood Centre Drive will officially celebrate its reopening Wednesday, Dec. 8. The store will open at 5 a.m. that day, and the first 50 customers in the drive-thru will get free coffee for a year. Those customers will get a coupon book that entitles them to four free medium coffees a month for 14 months.

A news release said the remodeled Dunkin’ will have a “next generation design, with a modern atmosphere and innovative technologies.” It will also have an “innovative tap system” for its cold beverages and an area dedicated to mobile pickups for those who order ahead on the restaurant’s app.

The restaurant also will reportedly be 25% more energy efficient than a standard Dunkin’.

“We are thrilled to be a part of Dunkin’s next generation store initiative and can’t wait to bring this innovative new restaurant to the community,” franchisee Peter Marrinan said in a statement. “The new menu offerings and approachable atmosphere will grab the attention of Dunkin’ fans and help keep Columbia running on Dunkin’ for years to come.”