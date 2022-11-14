Free drumsticks for the first 50 people in line at new Fort Worth Bonchon location?

Bonchon, the Dallas-based Korean fried chicken franchise, is opening a restaurant in Fort Worth Wednesday, and the first 50 people in line will get a free crispy drumstick, according to a company email.

The double-fried, hand-brushed Korean chicken restaurant’s new location is at 9652 Ten Gallon Dr. It is its fourth location in the DFW area. The franchise is owned and operated by Ryan Pham.

“We are glad to be a part of Bonchon’s expansion into west DFW,” said Pham. “Fort Worth has needed a Bonchon and we’re eager to have even more fans join the Crunch Out Loud movement at our new location.”

Bonchon’s fried chicken offerings come with a choice of sauces: soy garlic, spicy or half and half.





Beyond the fried chicken, Bonchon also offers potstickers (Lightly fried pork or vegetable dumplings with soy garlic or spicy.), takoyaki (Fried octopus dumplings drizzled with Japanese mayonnaise, katsu sauce and sprinkled with bonito flakes.) and sliders (Chicken or marinated ribeye with coleslaw, cucumber, red onion, and spicy mayo served on a mini potato bun.) as starters.

The menu also includes classic Korean dishes such as Bulgogi (Thinly sliced marinated ribeye, sautéed with mushrooms, scallions, sesame seeds, and onions.), Japchae (Glass noodles, red pepper, carrots, onions, spinach, mushrooms, and sliced marinated ribeye stir-fried with soy garlic sauce and sesame oil topped with sesame seeds.) and chicken katsu (Breaded chicken cutlet served with steamed rice, and drizzled with katsu sauce and spicy mayo.)

Bonchon’s menu is available for dine-in service, carryout and delivery. Restaurant hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Saturday.

Bonchon — which translates to “my hometown” — has more than 120 locations in the U.S., and 390 franchises worldwide, since it first opened in Busan, South Korea, in 2002. Franchising information can be found here.