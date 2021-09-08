You Can Get A Free Drink From Dunkin' If You Buy 3 Things In One Week

The great debate between hot coffee and iced coffee can be put aside for a quick moment because Dunkin' is offering a freebie both sides will want to know about. Now through October, Dunkin' will give individuals who make three purchases per week a free drink so consider this justification for all of your morning coffee runs.

You have time to take advantage of the deal as it's going on now through October 3 making it an ideal way to welcome in the fall season. To claim it for yourself, you'll probably want to download the chain's app and make a DD Perks membership so your purchases can be counted toward the free reward.

Arguably the best part of the whole promotion is the fact Dunkin' recently launched their fall menu, so it will be easy to reach the three-purchase qualification. Items like their Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, and pumpkin muffins are all on the docket so you'll obviously need those to get in your autumnal equinox mood.

To make things very clear, Dunkin' is limiting the free beverage reward to one drink per member per week, which they're defining as Monday through Sunday. Purchases must also be at least one hour apart to qualify, so make sure you're not trying to hack the system by buying three things at once—that simply won't cut it. If you follow those easy rules, you'll be one step closer to a free drink of your choice. I'm opting for a matcha with oat milk, obvs.

You Might Also Like