Free-to-Download Rewards App, Drop Launches Limited-Edition NFT Collection and In-App Collectibles to Help Unlock the Best Summer Yet

The #SummerOfDrop22 campaign is paving the way for the future of loyalty programs, giving its NFT and Collectible-holding members access to savings on travel and entertainment, a "memory bank", exclusive giveaways and more.

TORONTO, May 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Drop's Exclusive Collectibles Help Shoppers Live a More Rewarding Life and Gives New Meaning to "Personalized Rewards".
In the lead up to a highly anticipated, restriction-free summer, Drop is giving consumers even more chances to make memories this season by leveraging their loyalty program. These unique NFTs and Collectibles will provide holders with exciting rewards and exclusive access to Drop's perks for the ultimate summer. Perks will include 10 per cent back on travel and entertainment purchases,[1] a $1,000 memory bank, access to giveaways, and VIP access to a #SummerOfDrop concierge service that will connect shoppers with additional experiences and rewards.

Disrupting the Loyalty Rewards Market Through Web3 Innovation
Drop is disrupting the loyalty rewards market by inviting customers to experience Web3 in an easy, low-stakes and frictionless way. Building on Drop's first utility NFT launch this past January––which demonstrated an increased demand for Drop's amplified rewards––this program represents an exciting opportunity to level the playing field of Web3 for digital shoppers, and to play a leadership role in defining the future of the loyalty market.

Derrick Fung, Founder, Drop Technologies, says, "Web3 is the natural evolution for our platform. It has been an 'Aha moment' for us, both as a potential gateway into traditional commerce and a new form of consumer interaction. With this release, we have an incredible opportunity to transform the loyalty industry and disrupt the shopping rewards experience by putting the 'fun' in non-fungible. We aim to build Drop's Web3 journey alongside our consumers who are eager to jump into the world of NFTs while also giving newcomers the opportunity to experiment outside the traditional NFT space with in-app Collectibles. We are thrilled to offer these exclusive, ahead-of-the-curve moments for our members."

As much of the population is still learning about the concept of Web3 and NFTs, Drop will offer an easier way for customers to get started with the introduction of in-app Collectibles. While these Collectibles will have similar characteristics to NFTs, they will not live on the blockchain, but rather in-app, allowing customers to learn more about digital Collectibles in a familiar setting. As consumers engage with these innovative rewards, it will reveal important consumer behavior insights that will help Drop refine its business strategy and expand its product offering.

A Limited-Edition Drop of In-App Collectibles for Web3 Newcomers
On June 15, Drop will also release a series of in-app gaming and shopping Collectibles to let users earn even more rewards: Drop Pets and Shop. With one or more of 10,000 unique Drop Pets available to collect, users can feed their pets daily and watch them bring home surprises like points, power-ups, and bonuses. A total of 1,000 Shop Collectibles will also be released, featuring stackable rewards that allow members to earn more points, the more they shop. The in-app Collectibles will serve as an entry into the world of digital collectibles without blockchain integration for populations that are new to the world of NFTs.

#SummerOfDrop NFTs
For #SummerOfDrop, there will be 12 NFTs released in total, featuring 3-D motion visual designs that capture a sense of lighthearted summer fun. Shoppers have four different ways to access this exclusive collection:

  • Through an in-app contest, encouraging shoppers to redeem 500 points between May 25 and June 14 for a chance to win one of three NFTs;

  • Through purchase on Open Sea or Rare Circles (available as of June 21, 2022);

  • Through special giveaways on social media via NFT influencers;

  • By visiting the Summer of Drop Beach Pop-Up on May 27 in Little Italy, New York City for additional chances to win

#SummerOfDrop22 will also mark the launch of a Drop Discord channel for NFT-related conversations about trading, selling and Web3 innovations where users can unlock unique shopping experiences.

The #SummerOfDrop22 concierge service will be available only to the campaign's NFT holders, providing access to a team of agents who will be on-hand to facilitate shoppers' wants and needs, whether it's gaining access to a special summer event, finding the perfect garden landscaper, or tracking down a new polaroid camera to snap fun with friends.

SummerOfDrop22 New York City Pop-Up: 'Summer Scene' Drop in Little Italy

#SummerOfDrop22 pop-up activation at 174 Centre Street, New York City, on Friday May 27, 2022 (CNW Group/Drop Technologies)
#SummerOfDrop22 pop-up activation at 174 Centre Street, New York City, on Friday May 27, 2022 (CNW Group/Drop Technologies)

To celebrate the #SummerOfDrop22 campaign kick-off, Drop will host a pop-up activation at 174 Centre Street in New York City from 12 to 6pm on May 27 leading into Memorial Day weekend, marking the unofficial start to summer. The activation will feature an exciting "summer scene" beach set-up, with beach volleyball, a frozen treat cart, and surprise QR code light-projections, prompting shoppers to join Drop and enter to win a #SummerOfDrop22 NFT.

About Drop Technologies
Drop (joindrop.com) is a rewards company on a mission to level-up the way consumers shop. Using the free app available on iOS and Android, Drop builds a personalized rewards experience from over 500 partner brands. Members earn points when they shop using the app, automatically with a linked credit or debit card, when playing in-app games or completing surveys. Drop points can be redeemed for gift cards at places like Uber Eats, Starbucks, Sephora and more, and invest in charitable donations or contest entries to once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Drop's Crypto feature also allows members to invest their points like Crypto, providing another opportunity to play in the Web3 space. To date, Drop has over 5 million members and has rewarded customers with $28 million in rewards, and counting. Headquartered in Toronto, with an office in New York, Drop is backed by world-class investors including NEA, Kensington Capital, HOF, Royal Bank of Canada and Sierra Ventures. For more information, visit joindrop.com or follow at @joindrop on Twitter and Instagram.

