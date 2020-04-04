You Can Get a Free Donut From Dunkin' Every Friday in April

Photo credit: Dunkin' Donuts

We’ve barely entered April, and the month just got significantly better. Dunkin’s Free Donut Friday in March has been extended through the end of April (because TBH we need this). This is not a cruel, delayed April Fool's joke! The next time you run to Dunkin’ for your Friday fuel, you can get a free donut with your drink purchase. It’s the little things in life, you know?

Here’s the deal: Starting today and on each Friday throughout the month, DD Perks members who buy any beverage from Dunkin’ can select a free donut to go with it at participating locations nationwide. Whether you’re a diehard glazed chocolate fan or prefer Boston Kreme, you can choose any donut your heart desires.



If you’re not a DD perks member but you need these free donuts in your life, you can sign up to become one in seconds. It doesn’t cost a dime, and you can enroll on the Dunkin' App or at DDPerks.com . Honestly, it’s worth it. You could delete it at the end of this month if you’re truly only in it for the Free Donut Fridays. The choice is yours!

Those who want to avoid as much social interaction (which, yes! Yay! Keep it up!) as possible right now can mobile order for pickup in-store, go through the drive-thru, or do curbside pickup. The coronavirus pandemic is preventing us from doing a lot of things, but it doesn’t have to prevent us from mood-enhancing, free donuts.

