How you can get free or discounted tickets to Kansas City’s 45th Renaissance Festival

Hear ye hear ye! Jousts, turkey legs and kegs galore are coming to Bonner Springs very soon.

The 45th Annual Renaissance Festival is back in town for a seven-week celebration. Tickets are on sale now, but here is a round up of all the ways to score a free ticket or two before the fair starts.

The festival will be every weekend, rain or shine, from Sept. 3 to Oct. 15, with the exception of Sept. 5 and Oct. 10. The event is about fifteen minutes from downtown Kansas City on 663 North 130th St., in Bonner Springs, near the Azura Amphitheater.

This year’s festival will be as big and festive as before, with special themes for each weekend.

Sept. 3-5: Swashbucklers and Sirens

Sept. 10-11: Highland Fling

Sept. 17-18: Wine, Chocolate and Romance

Sept. 24-25: Shamrocks and Shenanigans

Oct. 1-2: Heroes and Villains

Oct. 8-10: Barbarian Brew Fest

Oct. 15-16 Haunted Huzzah!

In addition to the playful themes, there will be special events, shopping and food available each weekend.

If you are new to the renaissance festival or want to find an affordable way to experience it all, check out all the ways you can get a free or discounted ticket this season:

Early bird tickets

Early bird tickets to the festival are now on sale. Tickets bought at the gate will be between $3-5 more than the early bird rates. If you want to avoid spending more, buy your tickets ahead of time. Tickets can be purchased here.

Adults: $20.95

Children ages 5 through 12: $12.50

Senior citizens: $18.25

Students: $18.25

Honor students get in free

If you know a student on the honor roll, they are eligible for a free ticket for their accomplishments. Students can bring their report card or test scores to the Renaissance Festival box office and get a free ticket for their hard work.

Good Samaritans

During the first three weekends of the festival, patrons can bring in five canned goods and get one free ticket with the purchase of one adult ticket. On the fifth weekend, Oct. 1 and 2, you can bring five can goods and get $5 off of one ticket.

Artisan appreciation

If you love to shop, that might come in handy if you want a free ticket. If you spend $150 with merchants at the festival you can bring those receipts to the box office and score two free tickets. This deal will only run during the first three weekends of the festival.

College students get a free drink

College students can bring their ID to the festival on Sept. 3 to 5 and get $10 admission and one free drink.

City celebration

Residents of certain cities will get a chance to revel in the renaissance spirit and a nice $3 discount to their tickets by showing an I.D. or a piece of mail on specific days.

Here’s a breakdown of when the festival will celebrate each city with a discounted ticket:

Sept. 3-5: Olathe, Liberty and Leavenworth

Sept. 10-11: Omaha, Lee’s Summit and Parkville

Sept. 17-18: Independence, Manhattan and Shawnee

Sept. 24-25: Tonganoxie, Kansas City and Belton

Oct. 1-2: Lawrence, KCK and St. Joseph

Oct. 8-10: Blue Springs, Atchison, and Riverside

Oct. 15-16: Bonner Springs, Lenexa and Overland Park

Veteran and military appreciation

On the second weekend of the festival, Sept. 10 and 11, you can bring your military or veteran I.D.and get one free ticket with the purchase of one adult ticket.

Calling all motorcyclists

If you are a biker, you can $5 off your ticket on Sept. 17 and 18 if you show your motorcycle license.

Family fun weekend

On Sept. 24 and 25 families can take advantage of family fun weekend by buying two adult tickets and scoring two free children tickets.

Bring your pets!

On Oct. 8 through 10, pets will get in for just $5, instead of $10.

Discount day

On Monday, Oct. 10 tickets at the gate will be $14.92 for adult tickets, instead of $24.95.

Scouts weekend

Get your girl scouts and boy scouts in uniform. Scouts will get $5 off their ticket all weekend on Oct. 15 and 16 by wearing their uniform to the gate.