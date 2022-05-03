Free Dental Care on Sunday, May 22nd

Benevis
·3 min read

Taylor Dental & Braces supports Sharing Smiles Day – A Free Day of Dental Care for Families in Need

Sharing Smiles Day

New Orleans, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taylor Dental & Braces, in partnership with dental practice support organization Benevis, is proud to announce its support of the seventh annual Sharing Smiles Day on Sunday, May 22, 2022. Sharing Smiles Day is a volunteer event that provides a free day of dental care to uninsured children and their families.

Previously, Sharing Smiles Day has provided dental relief to over 2,000 uninsured patients across 16 states. This year, volunteer doctors and staff from Taylor Dental & Braces and its partner dental offices will participate in the free day of dental care for uninsured and underinsured children. Dr. Jane Whang, DDS, Regional Director of Clinical from Benevis, said, “This is a big day for our entire company. Our doctors, hygienists, and other team members are driven by our mission and committed to providing access to dental care.”

Tooth decay is the most common chronic disease among U.S. children, five times as prevalent as asthma, and is one of the nation’s greatest unmet children’s health needs, especially in low-income, minority, and rural communities. “Tooth decay is one of the leading health concerns for children in the U.S. today, and this is a way Benevis and our partners can help,” shared Dr. Brad Bryan, DMD, VP of Clinical Operations for Benevis.

the risks associated with chronic diseases including heart disease and diabetes. “There are too many families that face coverage gaps or insufficient dental insurance. Sharing Smiles Day is a way we can help provide access to the care in the communities we serve,” said Dr. Bryan.

“We want to help millions of people smile every year. Including kids and families that might not have access to the care they need,” said Benevis HR Business Partner, Jaycee Wright.

To find a participating location near you and learn more about Sharing Smiles Day, please visit www.SharingSmilesDay.com.

About Taylor Dental & Braces

Taylor Dental & Braces is one of Louisiana’s leaders in Medicaid and affordable dental care for children and their families. Supported by Benevis, Taylor Dental’s ten locations serve over 44,000 children on Medicaid annually. Taylor Dental and its doctors are committed to improving lives by providing high-quality dental care in a fun, compassionate environment. To learn more about Taylor Dental, visit www.TaylorDentalGroup.com.

About Benevis
Benevis is a comprehensive dental practice support service company focused on improving access to dentistry by providing the highest quality practice support services to over 120 locally branded dental offices including Taylor Dental and Braces. Benevis affiliates with top dentists throughout the country, providing support services that help dentists better manage and grow their practices. Benevis’ support allows dentists to focus on providing high-quality care to their patients. For more information visit www.Benevis.com.

CONTACT: Alicia M Singer Benevis 678-816-4892 alsinger@benevis.com


