Free daycares for essential workers to open in Ottawa, Kingston

Three new daycares are opening up in both Otttawa and Kingston, Ont., so that so some essential workers have child-care options during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Jim Watson announced the new daycares during a teleconference on Friday.

Parents in Ottawa can start applying for spots for children aged 18 months to five years old starting today, April 3. Priority will be given to parents who work in the health-care sector, the city said.

The three daycares in Ottawa are set to open on Monday, April 13. Each centre can accommodate up to 12 children.

The province is paying for the daycare service, so it's entirely free.

Ottawa's daycare locations:

Esther By Child Care Centre (1550 Caldwell Ave.), Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Centre Éducatif Tournesol (194 McArthur Rd.), Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Dr. Ernest Couture Child Care Centre (2185 Riverside Dr.), Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

First responders and people delivering core municipal services are also eligible to apply for spots through the city's website.

Ottawa Public Health still says keeping kids at home during the pandemic is the "safest option," if it's at all possible.

The City of Kingston also announced free daycare for essential workers on Friday.

Kingston's daycare locations:

Bayridge Drive Child Care Centre (1035 Bayridge Dr.) Offers care for infants to five-year-olds as of April 13.

Boys and Girls Club of Kingston (559 Bagot St.) Offers care for kids ages four to 12 as of April 6.

La Maison Montessori Kingston (1134 Johnson St.) Offers care for kids ages two-and-a-half to 12 years as of April 13.

All essential workers in Ontario qualify for spots and can apply online, the City of Kingston says. If demand for spaces exceeds supply, Kingston will give priority to health-care workers, just like Ottawa.

Ontario's list of essential workers who qualify for emergency child care includes: