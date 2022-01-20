Free COVID test kits are available through a government website. Here's how to order the at-home tests.

Kelly Tyko and Maureen Groppe, USA TODAY
·5 min read

The government's website offering free COVID tests is up and running, officially launching Wednesday, though thousands of Americans got an early chance to order free COVID-19 testing kits Tuesday.

The website is COVIDTests.gov, which then directs people to a U.S. Postal Service site.

Americans are supposed to be able to order four kits per address. Once ordered, tests are expected to be mailed within seven to 12 days.

“We can’t guarantee there won’t be a bug or two,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday, “but the best tech teams across the administration and the Postal Service are working hard to make this a success.”

►Free COVID test kit phone number: How do you get free COVID tests from the government? You can order online or with new hotline.

►Pacifier recall: Mushie & Co recalls nearly 334,000 Frigg silicone pacifiers for choking hazard

On Tuesday, some users immediately identified at least one problem with the website, which was in beta testing ahead of the launch. Orders made by different people living in the same apartment building but in different units were rejected as duplicates, according to some tweets.

Some Twitter users reported one workaround is to put your apartment number in the street address field.

USA TODAY tested the site and got a message that "COVID-19 tests will start shipping in late January." The Postal Service will send only four free at-home tests to valid residential addresses, the site said.

Americans can order free COVID tests from COVIDtests.gov.
Americans can order free COVID tests from COVIDtests.gov.

Ordering USPS COVID test kits

A credit card isn't needed to order the tests and there is no cost, unlike the insurance reimbursement program that started Saturday, in which many will have to submit receipts to get the tests free.

The tests are part of the Biden administration's purchase of 500 million tests last month to help tackle a record surge in infections.

►New Amazon store opening: Amazon to open its first in-person clothing store. What we know about the new Amazon Style.

►'Corporate-sanctioned racism'?: How war on critical race theory spread from schools to big business

Can I order more than four free COVID tests if I live in a large household?

According to the frequently asked questions on the government site, the answer is no. “To promote broad access, the initial program will only allow 4 free individual tests per residential address.”

You also can get up to eight free at-home tests a month for each person on your health insurance plan.

Will I be able to track my COVID-19 test order status?

Yes, you’ll also get an email with your order confirmation. The site says you’ll receive email notifications with shipping updates, including estimated delivery date and a tracking number on USPS.com.

What kind of COVID tests will be sent?

“All tests distributed as part of this program are FDA-authorized at-home rapid antigen tests. You will not be able to choose the brand you order as part of this program,” the government says on its website.

►COVID quarantine and isolation guide: What to know and what to have at home

►Face masks: N95 and KN95 masks are your best mask option—here’s where to buy them online

Riverside County provided iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Tests to public school students in Palm Springs, California, on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
Riverside County provided iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Tests to public school students in Palm Springs, California, on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.

Tips to find at-home COVID tests

If you are trying to find an at-home test now – before the free tests come through USPS – it can be a daunting task.

But it is possible to find testing kits in stores and online with some tools, determination and luck in the face of ongoing shortages.

Some are using the same tactics to find the tests that are being used to score the hard-to-find PS5 and Xbox Series X video game consoles: Following Twitter and social media accounts that blast when the tests are in stock.

There are also apps and websites that alert consumers when tests arrive.

Eli Coustan, a 14-year-old from the Evanston suburb of Chicago, started his website Findacovidtest.org at the end of December after seeing how difficult it was to find the at-home tests.

"I had created a site to find vaccines earlier in the pandemic and knew that I would be able to use a lot of similar technology to create something to find at-home tests you can order online and get shipped," Eli told USA TODAY. He said he started ILVaccine.org in February 2021 after he saw how hard it was for his grandparents to get appointments.

For shopping online, alerts or notifications, whether from store apps or third-party sites or apps, are one of the best ways to find inventory.

Target has in-stock alerts that you can sign up for with its app. Apps such as Hot Stock also can send notifications. The app is free, but there’s an option to pay $5.49 to receive notifications for up to 10 products.

Eli says his site automatically updates every five to 10 minutes, and site visitors can sign up for text notifications.

The site tracks coronavirus tests online inventory at Amazon, CVS, Costco, Walgreens, Walmart, Target, Sam's Club and more, and you can select the brand of test you're interested in.

Once you get an alert, you'll need to act fast: Supplies will go fast, and ordering can take multiple attempts.

Contributing: Courtney Subramanian, USA TODAY

►Save better, spend better: Money tips and advice delivered right to your inbox. Sign up here

►Free face masks: Biden administration to ship free 400 million N95 masks across the US starting this week

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko. For shopping news, tips and deals, join us on our Shopping Ninjas Facebook group.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID test kits: Free tests available on White House site, mailed USPS

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • World's Oldest Man, a Spanish Cobbler and Great-Grandfather, Dies 1 Month Before 113th Birthday

    Saturnino de la Fuente García, who held the Guinness World Record for oldest living man, died in Spain just weeks before he would have turned 113

  • Ivermectin’s potential to treat COVID gets a serious look in Duke University study

    The controversial drug used to kill parasites has shown promise with COVID-19, but definitive studies are lacking.

  • COVID: Northern Ireland to ease restrictions on nightclubs and hospitality

    COVID-19 restrictions will be eased in Northern Ireland from tomorrow, the first minister and deputy first minister have announced. The guidance on working from home will be relaxed to working remotely "where you can", while people will no longer be required to prove they are exempt from wearing a face mask in public spaces. From 26 January, nightclubs will be able to reopen and vaccine passports will no longer be required to attend venues like pubs, restaurants and cinemas.

  • At-home COVID test website up and running. How to order free testing kits from the government

    COVIDtests.gov is allowing Americans to order free COVID test kits. The site directs people to the USPS to order four tests per household.

  • Letters to the editor: Masks, Australia, nuclear weapons, dams

    Letters to the editor on wearing masks, Australia’s response to COVID, banning nuclear weapons and breaching the Lower Snake River dams to save the salmon.

  • Wall Street sell-off deepens, Nasdaq confirms correction

    Wall Street's main indexes ended sharply lower on Wednesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq confirming it was in a correction, after a diverse set of corporate earnings and as investors continued to worry about higher U.S. Treasury yields and the Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy. The Nasdaq ended down 10.7% from its Nov. 19 closing record high, as stocks sold off into the market close. The Nasdaq's last correction was in early 2021, when the tech-heavy index fell more than 10% from Feb. 12 to March 8.

  • "How can we ever recover?": French ski resorts are fighting for survival due to changing COVID travel restrictions

    Industry insiders say winter tourism has been battered by the pandemic.

  • Covid daily figures: More than 100,000 new cases and 330 deaths recorded on Thursday

    A further 107,364 Covid cases and 330 deaths have been reported in the Government’s latest daily figures. The number of cases is a slight fall on the 109,133 new infections in last Wednesday’s figures, when 335 deaths were recorded.

  • Here's exactly how to order your free COVID-19 tests from the government

    The process is incredibly easy.

  • Timo Meier's epic five-goal game leaves hockey world in awe

    Timo Meier scored five of the Sharks' six goals against the Kings.

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • AP Was There: Jordan scores 63 in double OT loss to Celtics

    Michael Jordan scores 63 points in a 135-131 double-overtime playoff loss to the Boston Celtics. Jordan broke records held by Elgin Baylor, Bob Cousy and Wilt Chamberlain. But Jordan couldn’t stop Boston from making its own bit of history. The Celtics tied a single-season league record of 33 consecutive home victories, including playoffs, set by the Minneapolis Lakers in 1949-50. Boston wound up sweeping the playoff series in three games. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story o

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Overcoming obstacles, US figure skaters ready for Beijing

    Kaitlin Hawayek spent last summer dealing with a concussion that she got in practice, unsure of when she would be able to join ice dance partner Jean-Luc Baker on the rink again to prepare for the Beijing Olympics. Ashley Cain-Gribble spent time in the hospital with COVID-19, an illness that left her with long-term asthma. They are just two of the figure skaters in the American contingent headed to the Winter Games next month who have had to overcome obstacles — mostly illness and injury — to co

  • Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner placed in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed goaltender Stuart Skinner into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Monday. The 23-year-old was recalled from the team's taxi squad Saturday before allowing five goals — including four in the third period — on 25 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Skinner is 4-6-0 this season with a .907 save percentage and a 2.93 goals-against average. Mikko Koskinen is likely to get the call in goal Thursday when Edmonton hosts the Florida Panthers with Mike Smith sidel

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa