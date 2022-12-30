You can get a free COVID-flu dual test in the Triangle. Here’s where

If you’ve got a case of the sniffles — or you really want to take UNC medical experts’ advice to get tested after gatherings — you can now test for COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.

Here’s what you should know about the COVID-19 and influenza dual test, which Mako Medical calls COVflu-19:

Does the dual test check for COVID and the flu at the same time?

Yes. COVflu-19 is a single test from a single swab that detects SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A and Influenza B.

Can I get a free COVID and flu tests in NC?

Yes. Wake County Public Health began offering free, drive-thru PCR testing for both COVID-19 and influenza this week, in partnership with Mako Medical. One nasal swab is used to test for both viruses simultaneously, and results are returned in one to two days.

Free, drive-thru testing will reopen in Raleigh and Cary after New Year’s. To find up-to-date hours and locations for these drive-thru tests, visit wakegov.com/testing.

Is there an at-home version of the COVID and flu dual test?

No. The PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test is only done in a lab.

There are no over-the-counter tests for both COVID-19 and influenza in the United States, said Melissa Miller, director of the Clinical Microbiology and Molecular Microbiology Laboratories for UNC Medical Center, through a spokesperson.

This test is not an antigen test, the results of which you get in several minutes, she said.

Can I still get the flu if I had a flu shot?

Yes. In most years, the flu vaccine is 50% to 70% effective in preventing influenza.

Even if you’ve received your flu shot, you should get tested if you have cold and flu symptoms, said Dr. David Weber, associate chief medical officer at UNC Medical Center and medical director of UNC’s Department of Infection Prevention, through a spokesperson.

There are therapies available to reduce the risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death, he said. To know which therapy you might need, you need to know which virus you have.

It’s especially important to test if you’re in one of the following categories:

Unvaccinated.

Over 65 years old.

Have one or more underlying health conditions.

Flu symptoms can include:

Fever (or feeling feverish, including chills)

Cough

Shortness of breath (or difficulty breathing)

Fatigue

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle pain or body aches

Headache

Vomiting and diarrhea (though this is more common in children than adults)

Where can I get a flu shot?

The NC Department of Health and Human Services has a flu shot locator on its website. Type in your zip code and find a flu shot provider closest to you. Find the lookup tool at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/flu.

Your doctor or pharmacy can also help you locate a flu shot.

Where can I get tested for the flu?

You can contact your doctor or pharmacy or visit your local urgent care to get a test. Note that you may be charged for testing at doctor’s offices or urgent care centers.

Here’s where you can find an in-network urgent care facility near you:

UNC Health : unchealthcare.org/unc-urgent-care

Duke Health : dukehealth.org/treatments/urgent-care

WakeMed: wakemed.org/wakemed-physician-practices

All UNC Health urgent care clinics and doctor’s offices can test for COVID, flu and RSV. Results are typically returned within 24 hours.

WakeMed Urgent Care, Primary Care and MyCare 365 locations offer the dual test, but appointments solely for testing cannot be made. Patients are able to be tested during an appointment based on an evaluation by the provider.

There are no over-the-counter tests for the flu in the United States, Miller said.

Where can I get tested for COVID?

The News & Observer put together a comprehensive guide to testing this holiday season. Find it at newsobserver.com/news/coronavirus.

To find a testing site near you, visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/FindTests.

