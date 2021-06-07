Free COVID-19 vaccines for all above 18 from 21 June, free ration to 80-cr till Diwali, announces Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Modi on Monday announced that the Central Government will provide free COVID-19 vaccines to states for all above 18 years of age from 21 June. The Centre will take over the process over the next two weeks, he said in his speech to the nation.

"From 21 June, in every state for all citizens above the age of 18 years, the government will provide free vaccine to the states," the prime minister said.

Meanwhile, the Centre itself will buy 75 percent of the total vaccine production from manufacturers and give it free to the state governments, Modi added.

"The remaining 25 percent quota will continue to be procured by private hospitals, and those willing to pay for the jab, may opt for them," said Modi, adding that private hospitals can charge a maximum of Rs 150 as a service charge, apart from the stipulated price of respective vaccines.

He also stated that 25 percent of work-related to COVID-19 vaccination with states will now be handled by the Centre. The arrangement will be implemented in the coming two weeks. "In these two weeks, the central and state governments will together make necessary preparations according to the new guidelines," Modi said.

Modi also announced free ration for the poor under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till Diwali. "As many as 80 crore people are beneficiaries under the scheme", he added.

The prime minister also hit out at Opposition states for indulging in "vaccine politics". "In the midst of decreasing coronavirus cases in the country, different suggestions started coming before the central government, different demands started being made," Modi said, referring to demands of decentralisation of the vaccine process by various state governments.

He also stated that efforts were made at war-footing to fight the pandemic at various levels. "During the second wave, the demand for medical oxygen in the country increased unimaginably in the months of April and May. Never in the history of India has the need for medical oxygen been felt in such quantity," Modi said in his address. "To meet this demand, work was done on a war footing," he added.

Story continues

The prime minister's address to the nation comes on a day India reported 1,00,636 new Covid-19 cases and 2,427 deaths, the lowest in 61 days.

Narendra Modi's last such address to the nation was on 20 April when he urged states to make all efforts to avoid lockdowns and use it as the last resort.

Also See: PM Modi speech LIVE Updates: Free ration for 80 crore people till November, announces Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address nation at 5 pm today

Now, walk-in vaccine registration for 18-44 age group allowed at govt-run centres

Read more on India by Firstpost.