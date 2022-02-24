Free COVID-19 rapid tests to be made available in B.C. for 70 and up starting Friday

·1 min read

VICTORIA — Rapid tests and the option for a new vaccine will be available soon for British Columbia residents.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says one rapid test box containing five tests will be available at pharmacies at no cost starting Friday for those 70 years and older.

She says the tests should be picked up when people are asymptomatic and be used one test at a time when they have symptoms.

Henry says the tests will be made available to all age groups over the next month as additional shipments of 12 million tests are sent to the province.

Henry says Novavax, the new protein-based COVID-19 vaccine approved by Health Canada last week, will soon be available in the province.

She says the vaccine is more traditional, is a good option for protecting those who have had reactions to the current vaccines and will be given in two doses for those aged 18 and older.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2022.

The Canadian Press

