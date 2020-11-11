Free cancer exercise program for Nova Scotians moves online

Cancer patients and survivors around Nova Scotia can now access a free exercise program online amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melanie Keats, a researcher at Dalhousie University and the Nova Scotia Health Authority who is leading the program, said those who have dealt with cancer treatments have unique needs when it comes to physical activity.

"Now that we are virtual, it allows us to pretty much go anywhere that anybody has access to the internet. So it gives us a much farther reach," Keats said.

Many cancer therapies can be toxic for the heart, Keats said, which is why protecting it for future years by getting cardiovascular exercise is key.

The first research program, ACCESS (Activating Cancer Communities through an Exercise Strategy), was piloted in-person for the Halifax area about a year and a half ago, and extended recently to Truro. It has been moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keats said their team is also part of a national sister research program, EXCEL (Exercise for Cancer to Enhance Living Well), that is targeted toward those living in rural parts of the province and has also moved to online classes.

Fewer visits to the doctor

Overall, Keats said those with cancer diagnoses also tend to be experiencing other medical issues and have arthritis, diabetes or hypertension. Survivors also tend to access the health-care system more often and take more medication, she said.

"Our data is showing that with exercise and supportive lifestyle interventions … these patients actually go to the doctors less, they go to the emergency room less," she said.

Keats added that someone with diabetes may find they also need less medication when they start exercising, or if they're hypertensive they can reduce their blood-pressure medication.

The team hopes to bring their findings to the government and insurance companies to show that not only is the program beneficial to patients, Keats said, but it has economic benefits in the long run by saving dollars in the medical system.

The research study is expected to continue over the next five years, with the eventual goal of reaching a day where every cancer patient and survivor in Nova Scotia has access to a free 12-week exercise program.

The trainers delivering the program, who include clinical physiologists and upper-year kinesiology students from Dalhousie, have received special training in dealing with those who've had cancer.

Keats said they tailor the program to make sure each person can safely participate, and adapt to any limitations. lf someone has had their balance affected through treatment, for example, running on a treadmill might not be the best idea.

For those worried about stepping into the program if they haven't been active before, Keats said that does not matter since the program will be based around each person's goals and where they are now.

"I think a lot of people think, 'If I exercise, I have to go to a gym.' And that's not the case," Keats said.

"There's things we can do at home, there's things you can do in your local community. Nova Scotia is a beautiful province, there's a lot of places we can go and walk and do different things."

Classes held in group setting

Once in-person classes are possible again, Keats said those rural participants can still take the EXCEL program from physiotherapists or other professionals in their areas without having to come into Halifax or Sydney.

They are hoping to offer the online program in a group setting virtually, since forming bonds with others is important, and they have five patients in a current session. But, Keats said if some people would rather one-on-one instruction, that can be arranged.

The next 12-week session kicks off in January, and there is no maximum number of participants. Keats said they should be able to accommodate everyone who would like to take part.

By the end of each session, Keats said they hope people will have learned the skills and confidence needed to keep active on their own.

Those 18 years and older who want to participate should speak to their oncologist to see whether they are eligible to take part.

