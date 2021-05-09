Would a free beer help people get past COVID vaccine hesitancy? How about cash?

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram Editorial Board
·4 min read

Millions of people in Texas and around the nation are behaving as if the coronavirus pandemic is largely over, taking the huge drops in cases, hospitalizations and deaths as signs that it’s time to get back to a full life.

They’re not wrong, but there’s a threat to this delicate victory: a stark decline in the number of people stepping up to get vaccinated.

It seems odd after months of people scrambling for an appointment and fierce arguments about who should be able to get the shot. Now, it’s basically available on a walk-up or same-day basis, yet fewer people want it.

In Tarrant County, public health director Vinny Taneja told county commissioners Tuesday, “we would open up to long lines, 350-400 people in the first hour at each site, to now doing 400 people per day at our sites.”

It’s a troubling trend because the battle is not yet won. COVID-19 remains a threat and may for a long time. Taneja, while acknowledging tremendous progress in recent weeks, noted slight recent upticks in hospitalizations and cases serious enough to require intensive care.

Vaccine hesitancy is high in several demographic groups. There’s no one-size-fits-all answer to winning them over. Community leaders and doctors need to target their messages and continue to get creative.

County Judge Glen Whitley told the Editorial Board that three groups have high rates of vaccine hesitancy: staunchly conservative Republicans, Hispanics who fear interacting with police or government officials, and Black residents, especially older ones swayed by the history of mistreatment and sometimes experimentation by doctors.

VACCINE HESITANCY REASONS

The good news is that, when you drill down on hesitancy, you find many people are firmly in a wait-and-see mode rather than outright refusal to ever get it. An encouraging Harris poll suggests that’s true even in groups that are prone to hesitancy. For some, it’s a matter of convenience, so the ready supply and increasing number of venues for shots should work over time.

For those in the wait-and-see category, it’s important to spread the right messages about vaccination: that it works, that it’s safe and that it’s the pathway to normalcy and greatly reduced fear about getting sick or carrying the virus to your loved ones.

Creativity helps, too, and leaders are looking at incentives to help persuade people to get inoculated. Whitley has mentioned the possibility of paying people to get it at a rate of $50 per person. The county would need federal clearance to spend $100 million of relief money that way, but it could be fruitful.

Elsewhere, rewards include a free beer at a local brewery for New Jersey residents getting the shot in May. Houston residents may be able to score a bobblehead doll of Astros star Jose Altuve (no word if it comes with a trash can for signaling teammates on what pitch is coming next), according to the Texas Tribune.

But there’s only so much local leaders can do to nudge behavior. A continuing concern is finding messengers trusted enough in various groups to open minds. City and county officials are not well known enough to move many residents.

COVID MESSAGE MESS

Federal officials are better known, but they’ve consistently made things worse. The message should be that vaccination is the pathway to freedom of movement and association and yes, eventually getting out from behind masks. A large portion of the country has tuned them out.

The regrettable decision to temporarily halt the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over a minuscule number of cases of blood clots did not send the message that the vaccines are receiving the highest scrutiny, as leaders hoped. You can track the drop in vaccination rates from the moment the J&J shot was pulled. Of course leaders should be upfront about possible side effects, but the handling of this very minor complication was all wrong.

People need to hear from their own doctors, if they have one. A call from the office offering up — and recommending — shots would help overcome theoretical objections. Neighbors can, gently and politely, talk about why they’ve gotten vaccinated.

Religious leaders, too, should take the lead. Even the Trump-loving pastor of the influential First Baptist Church in Dallas, Robert Jeffress, is trying to reach conservative evangelicals by scheduling a vaccine clinic at the church. Smaller churches may not have the resources for that, but one-on-one outreach can’t hurt.

It appears herd immunity will be elusive, if not impossible. Coronavirus variants may allow the virus to keep spreading, but the available vaccines can protect against many of them. The future may be an annual booster calibrated against the most prevalent versions of the virus, similar to flu shots.

Without herd immunity, keeping the virus in check is our best bet. That means we need to win more people over to the vaccine, for now and the long term.

Latest Stories

  • Leafs beat Canadiens to clinch North Division crown

    The Maple Leafs have conquered the north in 2021. Now the real work begins.

  • 10 things: Raptors lose two bodies and another game as wretched season winds down

    The Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a shoulder strain and also fell to the Grizzlies as Toronto was all but eliminated from play-in contention.

  • Connor McDavid notches point No. 100 in just 53rd game

    Oilers captain Connor McDavid reached the 100-point mark this NHL season with a goal and three assists before the end of Saturday's game against the visiting Vancouver Canucks.

  • Canelo-Saunders full results: Canelo Alvarez TKOs Billy Joe Saunders

    Alvarez entered the matchup as a -800 favorite at BetMGM, with Saunders at +550.

  • Russell Westbrook ties Oscar Robertson for most triple-doubles in NBA history

    Russell Westbrook now has 181 triple-doubles to his name.

  • Former Eagles defensive lineman Brandon Bair saves man from Idaho train crash

    Brandon Bair pulled a man out of a fiery truck on Thursday after it was hit by a train in Idaho.

  • Bryson flew home after he thought he missed the cut at Wells Fargo Championship

    Bryson DeChambeau had a good sense of humor about his gaffe.

  • Canelo-Saunders fight at AT&T Stadium sets boxing attendance record with more than 73,000 fans

    Tens of thousands of fans packed into AT&T Stadium on Saturday night and set a new U.S. boxing record despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • NHL relaxing virus protocols for vaccinated playoff teams

    The league sent a memo to teams and players Friday night outlining changes that take hold once 85% or more of the travelling party has been fully vaccinated.

  • NCAA's Mark Emmert says athletes should be able to make money starting in 2021

    Emmert told the New York Times on Friday that the NCAA should vote to allow sponsorship and endorsement income for all athletes this summer.

  • Yuta Watanabe on Asian Heritage Month, focus in remaining games

    Yuta Watanabe discusses the importance of Asian Heritage Month in today's climate and ways he wants to improve in the remaining games.

  • Francisco Lindor claims Jeff McNeil dugout confrontation was over identity of animal in Citi Field tunnel

    Only the Mets could have an argument over whether a rat or raccoon was behind the dugout.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Handing out year-end awards after an NHL season like no other

    With the NHL season winding down, we give out our prestigious Fantasy Hockey awards, including the Golden Donut, MVP, Top Performance and more.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this weekend with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • 'I think I broke his face': A powerful Canelo Alvarez keeps adding to his game

    As Canelo Alvarez was receiving plaudits from the record crowd at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, previously unbeaten WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders, his vanquished opponent, staggered into the back of an ambulance waiting to take him to a local hospital for an X-ray.

  • Kessel's OT goal leads Coyotes past Sharks 5-4

    SAN JOSE, Calif. — Phil Kessel scored his 10th goal of the season against San Jose 2:30 into overtime and the Arizona Coyotes ended their regular season with a 5-4 win over the Sharks on Saturday night. Conor Garland had given Arizona the lead with 3:53 left before Alexander Barabanov answered for the Sharks with 48.1 seconds remaining in regulation. That set the stage for Kessel to end his season with another goal against the Sharks for his 20th overall this season. Christian Dvorak scored twice and Jan Jenik also scored for the Coyotes, who won just five of their final 17 regular season games to miss the post-season. Adin Hill made 44 saves. Rudolfs Balcers, Kevin Labanc and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who have lost 13 of 16 games heading into their regular season finale. Alexei Melnichuk made 27 saves in his first career NHL start and took the loss. Dvorak scored twice in the first period, converting during 4-on-4 play and on the power play but the Sharks answered both times with goals from Balcers and Labanc. Meier gave the Sharks a 3-2 lead in the second with a strong power move to the net, but Jenik tied it with a bad angle shot later in the period. Jenik has scored twice in two games since being called up to the NHL, joining Christian Fischer as the only players in franchise history to score in each of their first two career games. KESSEL'S MILESTONE Kessel became the fifth player to reach 900 consecutive games one night after reaching the 900-point mark with his ninth goal of the season against San Jose. San Jose's Patrick Marleau played in his 909th consecutive game, making this the first time two players with a streak of at least 900 games played each other. Doug Jarvis holds the NHL record at 964 consecutive games played. Keith Yandle is the active leader at 921 games. Kessel joins Leon Draisaitl (this season against Ottawa) and Jonathan Cheechoo (2005-06 against Anaheim) as the only players with at least 10 goals vs. one team in a season since the start of the 1993-94 season. He finished the season with 10 goals and three assists against the Sharks. SEASON DEBUT Defenceman Aaron Ness played his first game at any level this season for Arizona. The 30-year-old spent the season on the taxi squad, waiting for an opportunity to play. It came in the final game and coach Rich Tocchet made him an alternate captain. UP NEXT Coyotes: Head into the off-season after missing the playoffs for the eighth time in nine seasons. Sharks: Host Vegas in season finale on Wednesday night. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Josh Dubow, The Associated Press

  • NBA playoff tracker: Nets rally from 21 down to snap losing streak

    Things were not looking great for the Nets for most of the night, trailing by 21 in the first half against the Nuggets.

  • Reilly Smith's first career hat trick lifts Vegas to 4-1 win

    LAS VEGAS — Reilly Smith got his first career hat trick, Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves, and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday night. Chandler Stephenson also scored for the Golden Knights, who moved into a tie with the Carolina Hurricanes for the most points (80) in the NHL. Vegas extended its home winning streak to a season-high seven games. The Golden Knights meet the Colorado Avalanche on Monday in a matchup of the West Division’s top two teams, with the division title still up for grabs. Fleury, fresh off a victory that gave sole possession of third place on the career wins list, has won eight straight games — none of which he has allowed more than two goals in. Colton Parayko scored St. Louis’ lone goal. Rookie Ville Husso, making just his 16th career start and third against the Golden Knights, made 25 saves. For the second straight night against the Blues, it was Smith opening the scoring with a close-range shot at the doorstep to give Vegas a 1-0 lead. Shortly thereafter, former Blue Alex Pietrangelo picked off a pass and led a rush into the offensive zone, then delayed just long enough before feeding a gem to Stephenson for a one-timer past St. Louis’ rookie netminder. The Blues struggled to find any sort of offensive rhythm, as they didn’t get their first shot on goal until 16 minutes in and were outshot 10-3 in the first period. The three shots on goal tied for the fewest allowed by the Golden Knights in one period this season. Nothing changed in the second as the Blues managed just four shots. Fortunately for them, their final attempt came when Parayko stripped Shea Theodore with a nifty stick lift behind the net and beat Fleury with a backhand past his blocker to breathe life into St. Louis just before the end of the period. Smith got his second goal of the game on a power play in the third period, when he chipped home his own rebound, and notched his third with an empty netter with 48 seconds left in the game. UP NEXT St. Louis: Visits Los Angeles on Monday night. Vegas: Hosts Colorado on Monday night. — More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports W.G. Ramirez, The Associated Press

  • Stephen Curry puts up 49 points, 11 3-pointers in just 3 quarters vs. Thunder

    Stephen Curry was unstoppable in only three quarters on Saturday night.