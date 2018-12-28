Free agent-to-be Teddy Bridgewater to start for Saints, a lot of teams will be watching

The 2019 draft isn’t going to have a lot of can’t-miss prospects. The free-agency quarterback crop will be made up mostly of past-their-prime starters or backup-level players hoping to get a shot and pull a Case Keenum.

There’s one quarterback, however, who is going to look different than the others: Teddy Bridgewater.

We knew Bridgewater would play in Week 17, and New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton said on Friday that Bridgewater would start. There’s a great story involved there, as Bridgewater will get his first start and significant playing time since a freak knee injury just before the 2016 season.

It’s also a game that will be watched closely in places like Miami, Jacksonville, Denver and every other NFL location that might be in the market for a quarterback this offseason.

Huge opportunity for Teddy Bridgewater

Bridgewater didn’t get a ton of attention in free agency this past offseason. He agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal with the New York Jets. Then Bridgewater played great in the preseason and the perception of him next offseason should be much different, when he can become a free agent again.

The Saints traded for Bridgewater, who has thrown only one pass all season. The Saints part of the story muddles the picture of Bridgewater’s 2019 offseason.

Bridgewater can be a free agent, but the Saints didn’t trade a third-round pick for one meaningless pass. It was smart (and expensive) to find the best possible backup for Drew Brees, but when they traded for him it was assumed he could be Brees’ successor at some point. That never made complete sense considering Bridgewater wasn’t under contract beyond 2018, it would be very expensive to franchise tag him, and Bridgewater would have options to go start elsewhere on a large contract.

But perhaps Bridgewater wants to stay in New Orleans, even as Brees’ backup, or the Saints know something about Brees’ future that we don’t. But many teams will be interested in what happens, starting with Sunday’s game.

Many teams will be watching Saints’ Week 17 film

Assuming Bridgewater plays fairly well on Sunday, it seems inevitable he’s going to get a huge offer in free agency. With Justin Herbert saying he will stay at Oregon for the 2019 season, there aren’t many great options in the draft or free agency if you need a new quarterback. Bridgewater is only 26, has a first-round pedigree and starting experience. Unless something unexpected happens before March, he should be the most coveted quarterback of the offseason. Whether Bridgewater wants to stay with the Saints is a different story, but he’ll have opportunities.

Of course, a terrible game by Bridgewater on Sunday could change the math. He did look good in the preseason, but there was a bit of an overreaction to that. It’s understandable because Bridgewater is likable and a great story, but 38 preseason passes (mostly against deep backups) didn’t prove he’s an elite starting option. Sunday will be a better test.

Bridgewater’s start adds an interesting story line to Week 17. The offseason has practically started for many teams’ front offices, and the film of the Saints’ regular-season finale will be watched a few times around the league.

Teddy Bridgewater will start Week 17 for the Saints. (AP)

