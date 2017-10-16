Free-agent starters the Blue Jays should consider

As it stands today, the Toronto Blue Jays have four starting pitchers they can pencil in to begin 2018 with the club: Marcus Stroman, Aaron Sanchez, J.A. Happ and Marco Estrada. That leaves one spot left to be earned with Joe Biagini as the top candidate.

While Biagini certainly flashed some interesting potential as a starter this year, it’s possible the Blue Jays dip into the free-agent waters to solidify the group. This is a club looking to win in 2018 and they might prefer a more proven starter as opposed to something of an experiment in Biagini.

As a result, they could turn to free agency to fill their final gap. Here are a couple guys they might cast their eye at:

The Former Rival: Alex Cobb

Age: 30

Throws: Right

Arsenal: Four-seam Fastball, Curveball, Changeup

Fastball Velocity: 91.7 mph

2017 stats: 6.42 K/9, 2.21 BB/9, 1.10 HR/9, 2.06 ERA and 1.55 FIP in 179.1 IP

How it works: The Blue Jays are awfully familiar with Cobb, who has flummoxed them on a number of occasions and held them to a meagre .208/.276/.335 line in eight meetings. The right-hander doesn’t miss many bats, but both his curveball and changeup are tough pitches and he tends to keep the ball on the ground and runs off the board.

Cobb’s biggest issue is his durability as he’s never made 30 starts and barely pitched in the majors between 2015 and 2016 due to a partial UCL tear and the resulting Tommy John surgery. Some of that has been bad luck as he’s been concussed by a line drive and suffered a blood clot in the past, but the reality is he’s no one’s idea of a workhorse. Even so, he’s a pretty good mid-rotation starter and if he’d pitched 200 innings each of the last five years he’d probably cost more than the Blue Jays want to spend on the position.