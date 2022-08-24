Free agent Pearl Gonzalez focused on boxing career, but not ruling out MMA return

Pearl Gonzalez is exploring new avenues in combat sports.

The former UFC fighter and Invicta FC title challenger made her boxing debut this past Friday, defeating Danielle Wynn in a unanimous decision at Gamebred Boxing 2. This wasn’t just a one-off or a bucket list item for Gonzalez; she wants to pursue a full career in the sweet science.

“I miss MMA, it’s always been my passion and my love, but as of right now, my priority is boxing,” Gonzalez told MMA Junkie. “I can 100 percent box, and it’s been a focus of mine. I’ve fallen in love with it.

“You think that with just five punches, and I believe a lot of MMA fighters believe that it’s just hands, but there are so many intricate things that go into boxing details. It’s a battle of centimeters. It’s been a really interesting experience to focus on solely boxing when you’re used to training everything.”

Gonzalez has not competed in MMA since early 2020 when she fought in the co-main event of Invicta FC 39, where she fell short in a unanimous decision against Miranda Maverick. She had a two-fight stint in bareknuckle boxing under the BKFC banner in 2021, before debuting in boxing this past weekend.

Gonzalez says she’s done with bareknuckle boxing. Although she looks to focus on traditional boxing, she’s not ready to retire from MMA. Gonzalez says MMA is still an option, especially if the money is right.

“Unless it’s the big show, a big opportunity, then that’s a different story,” Gonzalez said. “But yes, I want to box, but I’m open to opportunities. I’m not closed down to anything, and I’m not going to set any limitations on myself.

“If a big opportunity comes in one sport or the other, then I want that. The bottom line is that I want fights. I want real fights. That was the one great thing about bareknuckle. I got to have some wars, some real fights. … So wherever I can those opportunities, for the right amount of money, the best financial opportunity for myself, is where I’ll go.”

As far as her longevity in combat sports, Gonzalez doesn’t see herself lingering around for too long. She’s 36 years old and definitely wants to be done before turning 40.

“I am 36, I’m older, so I think that I have maybe two or three years,” Gonzalez said. “I don’t want to push this into my 40’s. There are other areas in my life and other talents that I can do inside the sport. … My body overall feels good. I feel fortunate to have taken care of myself through these years as far as my diet and lifestyle.”

