Free agent outfielders the Blue Jays should consider

In October, baseball is at its most exciting as teams battle for a World Series title, pushing their best pitchers to the limit and adapting their tactics to win-at-all-costs mode.

However, for the majority of teams this is a less exciting time of spreadsheeting, forecasting, and contingency planning for the offseason. This is the bucket the Toronto Blue Jays fall into, and one of their primary focuses in the month to come will be figuring out how best to reshape their outfield.

Jose Bautista is almost certainly gone, and the Steve Pearce/Ezequiel Carrera platoon is far from ideal offensively and poor on the defensive side. Kevin Pillar has great range, but he would have been better off if he had someone flanking him. Perhaps Teoscar Hernandez will stand by him on one side – though that’s far from guaranteed despite his hot September. At the very least this club needs another starting outfielder.

One way to accomplish this goal is in free agency. Should the Blue Jays maintain their payroll in the $160 million range like they did this year, there won’t be buckets of money to spend, but probably enough to make one big splash should they choose to. Here are a couple ways they could go if they’re looking to throw some money at the outfield holes:

The Biggest Name: J.D. Martinez

Age: 30

Position(s): Left or Right Field

Hits: Right

Throws: Right

2017 stats: .303/.376/.690, 45 HR, 104 RBI, 3.8 WAR in 489 PA

How it works: The Blue Jays scored the fewest runs in the American League last season and Martinez is the best bat available. Those two facts alone seem to make for a fit.

It’s not that simple though. For one, the Blue Jays are unlikely to flex the type of financial muscle required to win the Martinez bidding war. Another factor is the direction Toronto is looking to go from a position-player perspective. On multiple occasions general manager Ross Atkins has talked about getting more athletic, and adding the market’s top thumper doesn’t exactly do that.